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    • Smart technology for healthy oral care habits Smart technology for healthy oral care habits Smart technology for healthy oral care habits

      Sonicare ExpertClean 7300 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

      HX9681/01

      Smart technology for healthy oral care habits

      Philips Sonicare ExpertClean acts as your patients’ personal brushing guide, using smart sensor technology and Progress Reports to track habits and deliver feedback to improve their brushing technique and daily oral care routine.

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      Sonicare ExpertClean 7300 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

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      ExpertClean 7300

      Sonic electric toothbrush with app

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      Smart technology for healthy oral care habits

      A total clean for your patients’ needs

      • Connected brushing made easy
      • Built-in pressure sensor
      • Smart brush head recognition
      • 3 modes, 3 intensities
      Increased surface contact for eliminating plaque

      Increased surface contact for eliminating plaque

      The C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head delivers our deepest clean. With soft flexible sides, the bristles contour to the shape of each tooth's surface to provide 4x more surface contact** and removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas*.

      Better gum care for overall health

      Better gum care for overall health

      The G3 Premium Gum Care brush head improves patient gum health. Smaller size and targeted gum line bristles deliver gentle, yet effective, cleaning along the gumline, where gum disease starts. It's clinically proven to deliver up to 100% less gum inflammation* and up to 7x healthier gums in just two weeks.*

      Guides patients to better oral care habits

      Guides patients to better oral care habits

      Sensors track and measure patients’ brushing behaviors while the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean brush handle provides instant feedback. Over time, the Sonicare app retains and analyzes these habits and generates a Progress Report to help promote better brushing technique.

      3 modes, 3 intensities

      3 modes, 3 intensities

      With three brushing modes (Clean, Gum Health, DeepClean+) and three intensity settings (Low, Medium, High), your patients can personalize their brushing experience for optimal comfort and a complete clean. See Specifications for more detailed information on modes.

      Brush heads automatically select optimal settings

      Brush heads automatically select optimal settings

      A microchip in the brush head syncs with the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean handle. If a patient clicks on a C3 Premium Plaque Control/Defense/Defence, G3 Premium Gum Care or W3 Premium White brush head, the toothbrush automatically selects the optimal brushing mode and intensity level. All your patients need to do is start brushing. It helps patients with having the best settings for the best performance and their needs

      Guides patients to use correct amount of pressure

      Guides patients to use correct amount of pressure

      If patients apply too much pressure, the intuitive pressure sensor will gently pulsate the handle and give patients the real-time feedback they need to adopt a softer touch. In a study of U.S. patients, 7 out of 10 aggressive brushers tested reduced their brushing pressure when using the pressure sensor.****

      Removes 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

      Removes 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

      C3 Premium Plaque Control is our deepest cleaning brush head yet. With soft flexible sides, the bristles contour to the shape of each tooth's surface to provide 4x more surface contact and remove up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas.*

      Up to 7x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks

      Up to 7x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks

      G3 Premium Gum Care is our best brush head for improving gum health. Its smaller size and targeted gumline bristles deliver gentle yet effective cleaning along the gumline, where gum disease starts. It's clinically proven to deliver up to 7x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks.

      For the most effective cleaning, every day

      For the most effective cleaning, every day

      Brush heads exhibit fatigue and bristle wear after three months of normal use. Philips Sonicare ExpertClean provides an accurate smart brush head replacement reminder based on how often patients brush, how long they brush and how much pressure they use. When it's time for a new brush head, a light on the handle lets patients know, so they can continue to achieve their best possible results.

      Alerts patients of low battery

      Alerts patients of low battery

      When fully charged, Philips Sonicare ExpertClean has enough battery for three weeks of regular use. The battery indicator illuminates and clearly alerts patients when the battery is low and requires charging.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth® wireless technology
        Connected brushing app

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        14 days***
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White and Light Blue

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Compatibility

        Android compatibility
        • Android phones
        • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
        iOS compatibility
        • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
        • iPhone 4S or higher
        • with iOS7 or higher
        • with iOS7 operational system

      • Ease of use

        Handle compatibility
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Replacement reminder
        • To always ensure best results
        • reminder icon lights up

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 ExpertClean
        Brush heads
        • 1 C3 Premium Plaque Control
        • 1 G3 Premium Gum Care
        Travel case
        1
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Removes up to 10x more plaque*
        Health benefits
        Up to 7x healthier gums*
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Timer
        BrushPacer and SmarTimer
        Whitening benefits
        Helps naturally remove stains
        Pressure feedback
        Vibrates handle to alert user

      • Modes

        3 intensities
        • Low
        • Medium
        • High
        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        Deep Clean+
        For an invigorating deep clean
        Gum Health
        Special attention to molars

      • BrushSync Mode Pairing

        C3 Premium Plaque Control
        Pairs with Clean mode
        G3 Premium Gum Care brush head
        Pairs with Gum Health mode

      • Smart sensor technology

        Pressure sensor
        Alerts when brushing too hard
        BrushSync Replacement Reminder
        • Always know when to
        • replace brush heads
        BrushSync Technology
        • Connects smart handle and
        • smart brush head

      • Software Support

        Software updates
        Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

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      Accessories

      • Sonicare W3 Premium White 2 x Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        W3 Premium White

        2 x Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9062/67

        $44.95*
      • Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Defence (formerly ProResults plaque control)

        HX9022/28

      • Sonicare G2 Optimal Gum Care (formerly ProResults gum health)

        HX9032/28

      • Sonicare W2 Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6063/96

      • Sonicare W3 Premium White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9062/15

      • Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care 2 x Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9052/67

      • Sonicare G2 Optimal Gum Care 3 x (formerly ProResults gum health)

        HX9033/67

      • Sonicare i InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9003/67

      • Sonicare W2 Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6066/74

      * Suggested retail price

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      • more than a manual toothbrush
      • * compared to DiamondClean
      • ** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode
      • *** in a study of manual toothbrush users

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