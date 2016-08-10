Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

     
    With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
    Rose Gold Edition

    Whiter, healthier teeth from our most

    elegant Philips Sonicare ever.

    With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
        • Specifications

          Modes
          Modes
          Clean
          • For exceptional everyday clean
          White
          • Removes surface stains
          Sensitive
          • Protects gum health
          Gum Care
          • Gently massages gums
          Polish
          • Brighten and polish your teeth
          Items included
          Items included
          Handle
          • 1 DiamondClean
          Brush heads
          • 1 DiamondClean compact
          • 1 DiamondClean standard
          Glass charger
          • 1
          Travel case
          • USB travel charger
          Design and finishing
          Design and finishing
          Color
          • Rose gold
          Cleaning performance
          Cleaning performance
          Speed
          • Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          • Removes up to 7x more plaque*
          Health benefits
          • Protects gum health
          Whitening benefits
          • Whitens teeth 2X better*
          Timer
          • SmarTimer and Quadpacer
          Ease of use
          Ease of use
          Brush head system
          • Easy click-on brush heads
          Battery indicator
          • Illuminated icon indicates battery life
          Handle
          • Slim ergonomic design
          Display
          • Illuminated display
          Technical specifications
          Technical specifications
          Battery
          • Rechargeable
          Battery type
          • Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          • Up to 3 weeks*
          Power
          Power
          Voltage
          • 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz
          Service
          Service
          Warranty
          • 2-year limited warranty

