    • The brush head for complete care The brush head for complete care The brush head for complete care

      Philips Sonicare A3 All-in-one 2-pack brush heads

      HX9092/14

      The brush head for complete care

      Experience the best of Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes with this All-in-One Brush Head replacement. Offering effective whitening, plaque and stain removal plus better gum health, your complete oral care starts right here.

      Available in:

      Suggested retail price: $54.95

      Philips Sonicare A3 All-in-one 2-pack brush heads

      The brush head for complete care

      Gently remove up to 20x more plaque*

      • Removes 20x more plaque*
      • 100% whiter teeth in 2 days*
      • Up to 15x healthier gums in six weeks*
      • Soft
      • 70% bio-based plastic**
      Up to 20x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Up to 20x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One brush head delivers range-leading cleaning and removes up to 20x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, even in hard-to-reach areas.

      Up to 100% more stain removal in 2 days*

      Up to 100% more stain removal in 2 days*

      Our All-in-One brush head includes triangular bristles to increase surface contact and clean away stains more effectively. The results speak for themselves, with up to 100% more effective stain removal in less than two days.*

      Up to 15x healthier gums in six weeks*

      Up to 15x healthier gums in six weeks*

      The side bristles of this brush head are extra-long to keep your gum line brushed even while you're focusing on your teeth. The result is up to 15x healthier gums in six weeks.*

      Sonicare Fluid Action

      Sonicare Fluid Action

      Philips Sonicare toothbrushes gently yet effectively clean and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Proven to deliver effective oral care

      Proven to deliver effective oral care

      All Philips Sonicare brush heads are meticulously designed and clinically tested. So you can be sure they meet the highest standard in quality, safety and performance.

      Keep brushing your best with BrushSync reminders

      Keep brushing your best with BrushSync reminders

      Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have BrushSync technology. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

      Fits all Philips Sonicare click-on handles

      Fits all Philips Sonicare click-on handles

      This brush head is compatible with all Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes.*** Simply click it on or off for easy replacement and cleaning.

      Made with 70% bio-based plastic**

      Made with 70% bio-based plastic**

      We are working to reduce our use of fossil-fuel based plastic in our products. That's why 70% of the plastic in this brush head is bio-based.**

      Paper-based recyclable packaging

      Paper-based recyclable packaging

      All of our brush heads come in paper-based packaging which can be recycled where facilities are available.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White
        Bristle stiffness feel
        Soft
        Material brush head
        Soft, flexible rubber head
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristles color fades away
        Size
        Standard
        Smart Brush Head Recognition
        Yes

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Not suitable for
        Philips One
        Compatible Toothbrushes
        Philips Sonicare

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        2 A3 All-in-One

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage
        Made in
        Austria
        Benefit
        • All-in-one
        • Plaque removal
        • Gum health
        • Stain Removal/Whitening

      • vs. a manual toothbrush
      • *allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis.
      • **Except for Philips One.

