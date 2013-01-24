Home
    Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6711/02
    Sonicare
    Whiter, healthier teeth
      Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX6711/02
      Whiter, healthier teeth

      Everybody loves a bright white smile. Let the natural whiteness of your teeth shine through. Sonicare HealthyWhite electric toothbrush is proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks, with the use of the Clean & White Mode. See all benefits

        Whiter, healthier teeth

        The ultimate toothbrush for whiter teeth

        • 2 modes
        • 1 brush head
        Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

        Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

        Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

        30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

        Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

        Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

        Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

        Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

        Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

        2 minutes of Clean mode with an additional 30 seconds of White mode to focus on the visible front teeth. Removes everyday stains, such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine. Whitens teeth by 2 shades in just 2 weeks (with Standard ProResults brush heads).

        Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

        Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

        This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

        Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          Clean & White
          2 min Clean + 30 sec White

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 HealthyWhite
          Brush heads
          1 ProResults standard
          Charger
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Glacier Green

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 31,000 brush movements/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 90% of stains (with Standard ProResults brush heads)
          Health benefits
          Protects gum health
          Whitening benefits
          Whitens teeth up to 2 shades (with Standard ProResults brush heads)
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 3 weeks
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          • Slim ergonomic design
          • Rubber grip for easy handling

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 3 weeks

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

