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    • Healthy air, always Healthy air, always Healthy air, always

      Humidifier 1000i Series Humidification filter

      HU4136/10

      Healthy air, always

      The original Philips humidification wick perfectly fits your appliance to ensure consistently high performance. It uses NanoCloud Technology to emit nano-sized molecules of pure water vapor and humidify the air with up to 99% less bacteria.

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      Humidifier 1000i Series Humidification filter

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      Healthy air, always

      NanoCloud Technology with hygienic humidification

      • NanoCloud Technology
      • Up to 99% less bacteria
      Perfect fit for consistently high performance

      Perfect fit for consistently high performance

      Replacing the filter with the original Philips humidification wick ensures a consistently high and efficient performance of your air humidifier. It is designed specifically for the indicated device to make sure it perfectly fits and allows the appliance to operate smoothly.

      Up to 99% less bacteria with NanoCloud technology(1)

      Up to 99% less bacteria with NanoCloud technology(1)

      Unique NanoCloud Technology uses natural evaporation to emit pure water vapor. Due to its fine size, it is extremely difficult for bacteria or residue to attach to humidifying the air with up to 99% less bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers(1).

      Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

      Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

      Our filters go through a set of mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7, to provide the best performance of your Philips humidifier until the last day of the filters lifespan.

      Technical Specifications

      • Logistic data

        Country of Origin
        China
        EAN F box (China)
        69 2341073288 7
        12 NC (China)
        883 4136 00710

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
        60*195*14  mm
        Weight of product
        0.043  kg
        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        128*168*40 mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        0.105  kg
        F-box weight (incl. product)
        0.098  kg
        F-box dimensions (W x D x H)
        140x190x60  mm
        Color(s)
        White

      • Replacement

        Humidification filter
        For Philips air humidifier(s) HU4706

      • Performance

        Bacteria filtration
        Up to 99% less (1)
        Filter
        Humidification Wick

      • Compatability

        Suitable for these models
        • HU4706/01
        • HU4706/03
        • HU4706/11
        • HU4706/70

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      • (1) Compared to standard ultrasonic humidifier modules that do not contain additional technology to reduce bacteria-spreading, tested by independent lab

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