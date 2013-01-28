Home
    Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass
      Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

      Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

      5.1 Home theater

      Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

      Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits

      Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

      Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits

      5.1 Home theater

      Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

      Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits

        Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

        Obsessed with Sound

        • Double Bass Sound
        • 3D Blu-ray
        Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

        Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

        Powerful speakers with a bass-reflex system and double basspipes enhance the lower frequencies and deliver rock-solid, deep bass sounds. You'll be able to hear the lowest murmur or the deepest roar.

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

        Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

        HDMI Hub to connect HDMI devices for great sound and picture

        HDMI Hub to connect HDMI devices for great sound and picture

        HDMI Hub provides additional HDMI ports to allow you to connect other devices such as your game console or HD set-top box to your home theater conveniently. By connecting your devices through the HDMI Hub, you can enjoy high-definition sound and picture for all your entertainment.

        Smart TV to enjoy online services & access multimedia on TV

        Smart TV to enjoy online services & access multimedia on TV

        Philips home theater & Blu-ray player with Smart TV offer you an array of enhanced features, including Net TV, SimplyShare & MyRemote. Net TV brings a wide range of online information & entertainment to your TV for services like video-on-demand. With SimplyShare, you can access photos, music & movies stored on your PC from the comfort of your couch. You can also use your smartphone/tablet to control your home theater via Philips MyRemote app.

        Touch panel for intuitive playback and volume control

        Touch panel for intuitive playback and volume control

        Intuitive touch panel controls allows you to control the volume as well as other playback options by simply pressing the touch sensitive controls on the front panel.

        Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

        Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

        Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.

        1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Equalizer settings
          • Gaming
          • Movie
          • Music
          • News
          • Original
          Sound Enhancement
          • Auto Volume Leveller
          • Dolby Digital Prologic II
          • Double Bass Sound
          • FullSound
          • Night Mode
          • Surround Plus
          • Treble and Bass Control
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital 5.1
          • Dolby Digital Plus
          • Dolby True HD
          • DTS Digital Surround
          • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
          • DTS-HD Master Audio
          Center speaker output power
          166 W
          Subwoofer output power
          166 W
          Tallboy speaker output power
          4 x 166 W
          Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
          1000  W

        • Loudspeakers

          Loudspeaker types
          • 1 x Centre speaker
          • 4 x Tallboy speakers
          Center speaker drivers
          1 x 3" Full range woofer
          Center speaker freq range
          150-20k  Hz
          Center speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Drivers per Tallboy speaker
          1 x 3" Full range woofer
          Tallboy speaker freq range
          150-20k  Hz
          Tallboy speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Subwoofer type
          Passive
          Subwoofer driver
          1 x 6.5" woofer
          Subwoofer freq range
          20-150  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          4  ohm

        • Connectivity

          Front Connections
          • Hi-Speed USB
          • Music iLINK
          Rear Connections
          • AUX in
          • Click-fit Speaker Connectors
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • Digital coaxial in
          • Digital optical in
          • Ethernet
          • FM Antenna Socket
          • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
          • HDMI IN 1
          • HDMI IN 2
          • iPod/iPhone Dock Jack
          • SD/SDHC Card slot
          • Wi-Fi USB slot
          • Wireless Rear Audio
          Smart TV
          • MyRemote
          • Net TV
          • SimplyShare

        • Convenience

          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • 21:9 format subtitle support
          • Audio Return Channel
          • Automatic audio input mapping
          • Dynamic Lipsync
          • One touch play
          • One touch standby
          • Remote Control-Passthrough
          HDMI Features
          • 3D
          • Audio Return Channel (ARC)
          • Content Type
          • Deep color

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Number of Preset Channels
          40
          RDS
          Station Name

        • Optical Playback Media

          Playable Discs
          • AVCHD
          • BD
          • BD R / BD RE
          • CD
          • CDDA
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD
          • DVD +R/+RW
          • DVD -R/-RW
          • SVCD
          • VCD

        • File Format

          Audio
          • aac
          • mka
          • mp3
          • wma
          Picture
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          Video
          • avi
          • divx
          • mkv
          • mp4
          • mpeg
          • mpg

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320kbps

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • AVCHD
          • DivX Ultra
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4

        • Still Picture Playback

          Compression format
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPEG HD
          • JPEG Progressive
          • PNG
          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Slideshow with music playback
          • Zoom

        • Picture/Display

          Picture enhancement
          • HD (720p, 1080i, 1080p/24fps)
          • Progressive scan
          • Video upscaling

        • Power

          Power consumption
          105  W
          Power supply
          • 220-240V
          • 50Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 0.5 W

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          Electronic User Manual

        • Dimensions

          Main Unit (W x H x D)
          435 x 45 x 330  mm
          Main Unit Weight
          3.69  kg
          Center Speaker (W x H x D)
          223 x 102 x 80  mm
          Center Speaker Weight
          0.57  kg
          Centre Speaker cable length
          2  m
          Front Tallboy Speaker (WxHxD)
          100 x 1092 x 65  mm
          Front Speaker Weight
          0.82  kg
          Front Speaker cable length
          4  m
          Rear Tallboy Speaker (WxHxD)
          100 x 1092 x 65  mm
          Rear Speaker Weight
          0.82  kg
          Rear Speaker cable length
          10  m
          Subwoofer (W x H x D)
          178 x 303 x 343  mm
          Subwoofer cable length
          3  m
          Packaging (W x H x D)
          668 x 400 x 534  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          23.28  kg
          Subwoofer Weight
          3.9  kg

        • Accessories

          Compatible accessories
          • DCK3061 Dock for iPod/iPhone
          • RWSS5512 Wireless Rear module
          Included accessories
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • FM antenna
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • Safety & Legal Leaflet
          • Trademarks Sheet
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Product dimensions

          Cable length
          0  cm
          Depth
          34.3  cm
          Height
          5.55  cm
          Weight
          3.31  kg
          Width
          43.5  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          40  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 67329 1
          Gross weight
          23.2  kg
          Height
          53.4  cm
          Nett weight
          20.1  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          3.1  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Laying
          Width
          66.8  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 67329 1
          Gross weight
          23.2  kg
          Height
          53.4  cm
          Length
          66.8  cm
          Nett weight
          20.1  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          1
          Tare weight
          3.1  kg
          Width
          40  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • FM antenna
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Safety & Legal Leaflet
        • Trademarks Sheet
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

