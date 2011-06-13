Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    5.1 Home theater

    HTS5591/98
    Overall rating / 5
    • Enjoy powerful cinema in your home Enjoy powerful cinema in your home Enjoy powerful cinema in your home
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      5.1 Home theater

      HTS5591/98
      Overall rating / 5

      Enjoy powerful cinema in your home

      Maximize your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favorite entertainment content including 3D Blu-ray on this innovative Philips 5000 series home theater system. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      5.1 Home theater

      Enjoy powerful cinema in your home

      Maximize your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favorite entertainment content including 3D Blu-ray on this innovative Philips 5000 series home theater system. See all benefits

      Enjoy powerful cinema in your home

      Maximize your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favorite entertainment content including 3D Blu-ray on this innovative Philips 5000 series home theater system. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      5.1 Home theater

      Enjoy powerful cinema in your home

      Maximize your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favorite entertainment content including 3D Blu-ray on this innovative Philips 5000 series home theater system. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Home theater speakers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        5.1 Home theater

        5.1 Home theater

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Enjoy powerful cinema in your home

        Obsessed with sound

        • 3D Blu-ray
        • iPod/iPhone ready
        3D Angled Speakers disperse sound evenly around the room

        3D Angled Speakers disperse sound evenly around the room

        3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.

        Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

        Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

        Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.

        Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

        Smart TV to enjoy online services & access multimedia on TV

        Smart TV to enjoy online services & access multimedia on TV

        Philips home theater systems with Smart TV offer you an array of enhanced features, including Net TV, DLNA and MyRemote. Net TV brings a wide range of online information and entertainment to your TV. Simply select Net TV in the Home Menu and to start browsing for services like, video-on-demand stores* for the latest releases in HD, and Catch-up TV. With DLNA, you can access photos, music and movies stored on your PC from the comfort of your couch. Can't find the remote control? Simply use your smart phone or tablet PC to control your home theater via the Philips MyRemote app.

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

        DoubleBASS technology for fuller and deeper bass

        DoubleBASS technology for fuller and deeper bass

        DoubleBASS ensures you hear even the deepest bass tones from compact-sized subwoofers. It captures low frequencies and recreates them in the audible range of the subwoofer - delivering sound with more boom and panache, and ensuring you a full, uncompromised listening experience.

        Unique touch controls for easy access to your content

        Unique touch controls for easy access to your content

        Touch controls allow you to control the volume as well as other playback options by simply pressing the touch sensitive controls on the main unit.

        1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Compatible accessories
          • DCK3060 Dock for iPod/iPhone
          • RWSS5510 Wireless Rear Audio
          • STS1300 Floor stand
          • WUB1110 Wi-Fi USB Adaptor
          Included accessories
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • 4 x 75mm screws
          • 16 x 30mm screws
          • FM antenna
          • HDMI cable
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • Safety & Legal Leaflet
          • Trademarks Sheet
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320kbps

        • Karaoke Playback

          Standard functions
          • Echo level control
          • Mic volume control
          • Pitch control

        • Still Picture Playback

          Compression format
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPEG HD
          • JPEG Progressive
          • PNG
          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Slideshow with music playback
          • Zoom

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • AVCHD
          • DivX Plus HD
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • RMVB
          • WMV HD
          • WMV SD

        • Optical Playback Media

          Playable Discs
          • AVCHD
          • BD
          • BD R / BD RE
          • CD
          • CDDA
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD
          • DVD +R/+RW
          • DVD -R/-RW
          • SVCD
          • VCD

        • File Format

          Audio
          • aac
          • mka
          • mp3
          • wav
          • wma
          Picture
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          Video
          • asf
          • avi
          • divx
          • mkv
          • mp4
          • mpeg
          • mpg
          • wmv

        • Connectivity

          Smart TV
          • DLNA
          • MyRemote
          • Net TV
          Front / Side connections
          • Microphone In
          • Music iLINK
          • USB / Wi-Fi slot
          Rear Connections
          • AUX IN 1
          • AUX IN 2
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • Digital coaxial in
          • Digital optical in
          • Ethernet
          • FM Antenna Socket
          • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
          • iPod/iPhone Dock Jack
          • Mini Easy-Fit Speaker Jacks
          • SD/SDHC Card slot
          • Wireless Rear Audio

        • Convenience

          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • 21:9 format subtitle support
          • Audio Return Channel
          • Automatic audio input mapping
          • Dynamic Lipsync
          • One touch play
          • One touch standby
          • Remote Control-Passthrough
          HDMI Features
          • 3D
          • Audio Return Channel (ARC)
          • Content Type
          • Deep color

        • Dimensions

          Main Unit (W x H x D)
          435 x 57 x 357  mm
          Main Unit Weight
          3.7  kg
          Center Speaker (W x H x D)
          280 x 95 x 92  mm
          Center Speaker Weight
          1.4  kg
          Centre Speaker cable length
          2  m
          Front Tallboy Speaker (WxHxD)
          260 x 1101 x 260  mm
          Front Speaker Weight
          3.8  kg
          Front Speaker cable length
          4  m
          Rear Tallboy Speaker (WxHxD)
          260 x 1101 x 260  mm
          Rear Speaker Weight
          3.8  kg
          Rear Speaker cable length
          10  m
          Subwoofer (W x H x D)
          196 x 395 x 342  mm
          Subwoofer Weight
          4.8  kg
          Subwoofer cable length
          3  m
          Packaging (W x H x D)
          400 x 470 x 1125  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          30.51  kg

        • Loudspeakers

          Loudspeaker types
          • 1 x Centre speaker
          • 4 x Tallboy speakers
          Center speaker drivers
          2 x 3" full range woofers
          Center speaker freq range
          150 - 20k  Hz
          Center speaker impedance
          3  ohm
          Drivers per Tallboy speaker
          2 x 3" Full range woofers
          Tallboy speaker freq range
          150 - 20k  Hz
          Tallboy speaker impedance
          5  ohm
          Subwoofer type
          Passive
          Subwoofer driver
          1 x 6.5" woofer
          Subwoofer freq range
          20 - 150  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          3  ohm

        • Picture/Display

          Picture enhancement
          • HD (720p, 1080i, 1080p/24fps)
          • Progressive scan
          • Video upscaling

        • Power

          Power consumption
          105  W
          Power supply
          110-127V / 220-240V, ~50-60Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 0.5 W

        • Sound

          Equalizer settings
          • Gaming
          • Movie
          • Music
          • News
          • Original
          Sound Enhancement
          • Dialog Enhancer
          • Dolby Digital Prologic II
          • DoubleBass
          • FullSound
          • Night Mode
          • Treble, Mid and Bass Control
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital 5.1
          • Dolby Digital Plus
          • Dolby True HD
          • DTS Digital Surround
          • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
          Center speaker output power
          230 W
          Subwoofer output power
          230 W
          Tallboy speaker output power
          135 W x 4
          Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
          1000  W

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          • 80% recycled corrugated board
          • Electronic User Manual
          • No polyfoam
          • Soya based ink

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Number of Preset Channels
          40

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • 4 x 75mm screws
        • 16 x 30mm screws
        • FM antenna
        • HDMI cable
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Safety & Legal Leaflet
        • Trademarks Sheet
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.