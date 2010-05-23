Home
      Obsessed with sound

      Maximize your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favorite entertainment content including Blu-ray on the innovative Philips 5000 series home theater system See all benefits

      5.1 Home theater

        Obsessed with sound

        True cinematic experience with sound evenly spread

        • 3D Angled Speakers
        • Blu-ray 3D playback
        3D Angled Speakers disperse sound evenly around the room

        3D Angled Speakers disperse sound evenly around the room

        3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.

        Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

        DoubleBASS technology for fuller and deeper bass

        DoubleBASS technology for fuller and deeper bass

        DoubleBASS ensures you hear even the deepest bass tones from compact-sized subwoofers. It captures low frequencies and recreates them in the audible range of the subwoofer - delivering sound with more boom and panache, and ensuring you a full, uncompromised listening experience.

        Wireless rear audio ready for fewer wires across your room

        Wireless rear audio ready for fewer wires across your room

        Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections. You could buy the Philips wireless rear speakers separately.

        Plays 3D Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs and USB devices

        Plays 3D Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs and USB devices

        Play virtually any disc and any media format you want - whether they be 3D Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

        1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        Sleek high gloss finishing with unique touch controls

        Sleek high gloss finishing with unique touch controls

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • FM antenna
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • User Manual
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          • Batteries for remote control
          • HDMI cable
          Compatible accessories
          • DCK3060 Dock for iPod
          • RWSS5510 Wireless Rear Audio
          • STS1300 Floor stand

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • MP3
          • PCM
          • WMA
          MP3 bit rates
          112 kbps - 320 kbps
          Playback Media
          • Audio CD
          • CD-R/RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW

        • Connectivity

          Front / Side connections
          • Hi-Speed USB
          • MP3 Line-in
          Rear Connections
          • AUX in
          • Component Video output
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • Digital coaxial in
          • Dock connector
          • Easy-Fit Speaker Connectors
          • FM Antenna
          • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
          • LAN
          • Wireless Rear Audio

        • Sound

          Sound Enhancement
          • DoubleBass
          • FullSound
          • Night Mode
          • Treble and Bass Control
          • Dialog Enhancer
          Equalizer settings
          • Action
          • Classic
          • Concert
          • Drama
          • Jazz
          • Rock
          • Sports
          Frequency response
          20 - 20000  Hz
          Output power (RMS)
          1000 W
          Signal to noise ratio
          > 65 dB
          Sound System
          • Dolby Prologic II
          • Dolby True HD
          • DTS
          • DTS 96/24
          • Stereo
          • Dolby Digital 5.1
          Total Power (RMS)
          1000  W

        • Still Picture Playback

          Picture Compression Format
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • HD JPEG
          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Slideshow with music playback
          • Zoom
          Playback Media
          • CD-R/RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • USB flash drive

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • AVCHD
          • DivX Ultra
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • WMV
          • XviD
          • MPEG4
          • MKV
          Playback Media
          • BD Video
          • BD-R/RE 2.0
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • DVD-Video
          • Video CD/SVCD
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        • Power

          Standby power consumption
          < 0.9 W
          Power consumption
          200  W
          Power supply
          • 220-240V
          • 50Hz

        • Loudspeakers

          Center freq range
          150-20000  Hz
          Center speaker impedance
          3  ohm
          Satellite Speaker
          4 Floor standing pillars
          Satellite speaker freq range
          150-20000  Hz
          Satellite speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Subwoofer freq range
          40-150  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          3  ohm
          Subwoofer type
          Passive

        • Picture/Display

          Picture enhancement
          • High Def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)
          • Progressive scan

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          435  mm
          Set Height
          58  mm
          Set Depth
          358  mm
          Set weight
          3.87  kg
          Center Speaker Width
          280  mm
          Center Speaker Height
          115  mm
          Center Speaker Depth
          110  mm
          Center Speaker Weight
          1.4  kg
          Surround Speaker Width
          260  mm
          Surround Speaker Height
          1101  mm
          Surround Speaker Depth
          260  mm
          Surround speaker Weight
          3.77  kg
          Subwoofer Height
          395  mm
          Subwoofer Width
          196  mm
          Subwoofer Depth
          342  mm
          Subwoofer Weight
          5.25  kg
          Packaging Width
          1200  mm
          Packaging Height
          697  mm
          Packaging Depth
          400  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          33.3  kg

        What's in the box?

