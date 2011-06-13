Smart TV to enjoy online services & access multimedia on TV

Philips home theater systems with Smart TV offer you an array of enhanced features, including Net TV, DLNA and MyRemote. Net TV brings a wide range of online information and entertainment to your TV. Simply select Net TV in the Home Menu and to start browsing for services like, video-on-demand stores* for the latest releases in HD, and Catch-up TV. With DLNA, you can access photos, music and movies stored on your PC from the comfort of your couch. Can't find the remote control? Simply use your smart phone or tablet PC to control your home theater via the Philips MyRemote app.