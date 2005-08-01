Other items in the box
- Video Cable
- Audio Cable
- Interconnect cable
- AM/FM Antenna
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- User Manual
- Warranty certificate
- Quick Use Guide
See, hear, experience everything
This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby or DTS surround sound. So relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music in your own personal environment.
5 DVD/CD Changer Home Theater
Total:
Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Superwoofer with 20.3 cm (8") driver meets the demands of the most discerning listener through providing more power and volume, thereby maximizing the bass experience.
Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum compatibility and viewing pleasure.
Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and listening pleasure.
Picture CD is a CD-R or CD-RW disc on which you can store your MP3 and digital pictures. When inserting a Picture CD in the DVD player, a screen menu will pop up, showing your JPEG's and/or MP3 files on the disc. Just select the music and pictures files you wish to enjoy and press play or OK. You can watch your pictures on TV with your music playing simultaneously.
Picture/Display
Sound
Video Playback
Audio Playback
Still Picture Playback
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Power
Loudspeakers
Accessories
Dimensions
