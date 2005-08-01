Home
      This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby or DTS surround sound. So relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music in your own personal environment.

      This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby or DTS surround sound. So relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music in your own personal environment.

      This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby or DTS surround sound. So relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music in your own personal environment.

        See, hear, experience everything

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Full length tower speakers for more impressive sound

        Full length tower speakers for more impressive sound

        Superwoofer with 20.3cm/8" driver for a powerful performance

        Superwoofer with 20.3 cm (8") driver meets the demands of the most discerning listener through providing more power and volume, thereby maximizing the bass experience.

        Movies: DVD, DVD+R/RW, (S)VCD, DivX, MPEG4

        Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum compatibility and viewing pleasure.

        Music: CD, CD-R/RW and MP3-CD

        Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and listening pleasure.

        Picture CD (JPEG) with music (MP3) playback

        Picture CD is a CD-R or CD-RW disc on which you can store your MP3 and digital pictures. When inserting a Picture CD in the DVD player, a screen menu will pop up, showing your JPEG's and/or MP3 files on the disc. Just select the music and pictures files you wish to enjoy and press play or OK. You can watch your pictures on TV with your music playing simultaneously.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Aspect ratio
          • 4:3
          • 16:9
          D/A converter
          12bit, 108MHz
          Picture enhancement
          • Progressive scan
          • Video upsampling

        • Sound

          D/A converter
          24bit, 192kHz
          Sound System
          • Dolby Prologic II
          • DTS
          • Dolby Digital
          • Stereo
          Sound Enhancement
          • Night Mode
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          Equalizer settings
          • Action
          • Classic
          • Concert
          • Digital
          • Drama
          • Jazz
          • Rock
          • Sci-Fi
          Output power (RMS)
          6x150W
          Total Sound Power (RMS)
          900  W
          Frequency response
          30-20000  Hz
          Signal to noise ratio
          > 65dB

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD+RW
          • DVD+R
          • DVD-RW (Video mode)
          • DVD-R
          • DVD-Video
          • Video CD/SVCD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • MPEG4
          • Picture CD
          • DivX
          Number of Discs
          5

        • Audio Playback

          MP3 bit rates
          32-256 kbps and VBR

        • Still Picture Playback

          Playback Media
          • Picture CD
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD-R/RW
          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Slide show
          with music (MP3)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          • AM Antenna
          • FM Antenna
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Auto store
          Yes
          Number of Preset Channels
          20

        • Connectivity

          Other connections
          • AM Antenna
          • AUX in
          • Digital coaxial in
          • Line out
          • S-Video out
          • TV in (audio, cinch)
          • ComponentVideo out Progressive
          • Composite video (CVBS) out
          • FM Antenna

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 0.5W
          Power consumption
          380  W

        • Loudspeakers

          Satellite Speaker
          • Magnetically shielded front
          • 2 way
          Satellite speaker freq range
          120-20000  Hz
          Satellite speaker drivers
          • 1" conical dome tweeter
          • 3" full range woofer
          Center Speaker
          • Magnetically shielded
          • 3 way
          Center freq range
          120-20000  Hz
          Center speaker drivers
          • 1" conical dome tweeter
          • 2 x 3" full range woofers
          Subwoofer type
          Active
          Subwoofer freq range
          30-120  Hz
          Subwoofer driver
          8" high efficiency woofer
          Subwoofer impedance
          6  ohm
          Center speaker impedance
          6  ohm
          Satellite speaker impedance
          6  ohm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Video Cable
          • Audio Cable
          • Interconnect cable
          • AM/FM Antenna
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate
          • Quick Use Guide
          Remote control
          3139 258 70091

        • Dimensions

          Weight incl. Packaging
          35  kg
          Subwoofer Width
          236  mm
          Subwoofer Weight
          10.76  kg
          Subwoofer Height
          360  mm
          Subwoofer Depth
          470  mm
          Set Depth
          441  mm
          Set Height
          74.4  mm
          Set weight
          5.6  kg
          Set Width
          435  mm
          Center Speaker Depth
          68  mm
          Center Speaker Height
          93  mm
          Center Speaker Weight
          1.34  kg
          Center Speaker Width
          246  mm
          Packaging Depth
          576  mm
          Packaging Height
          517  mm
          Packaging Width
          1216  mm
          Surround Speaker Depth
          255 (diameter)  mm
          Surround Speaker Height
          1078  mm
          Surround speaker Weight
          2.75  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Video Cable
        • Audio Cable
        • Interconnect cable
        • AM/FM Antenna
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate
        • Quick Use Guide

