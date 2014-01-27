Home
    HTS3583/40
    Overall rating / 5
    • Powerful surround sound Powerful surround sound Powerful surround sound
      -{discount-value}

      Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 600W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits

        Powerful surround sound

        With Blu-ray 3D

        • Smart TV
        • 3D Blu-ray
        Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

        DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

        DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

        DivX Plus HD on your Blu-ray player and/or DVD player offers the latest in DivX technology to let you enjoy HD videos and movies from the Internet direct to your Philips HDTV or PC. DivX Plus HD supports the playback of DivX Plus content (H.264 HD video with high-quality AAC audio in an MKV file container) while also supporting previous versions of DivX video up to 1080p. DivX Plus HD for true HD digital video.

        Smart TV to enjoy online services & access multimedia on TV

        Smart TV to enjoy online services & access multimedia on TV

        Philips home theater & Blu-ray player with Smart TV offer you an array of enhanced features, including Net TV, SimplyShare & MyRemote. Net TV brings a wide range of online information & entertainment to your TV for services like video-on-demand. With SimplyShare, you can access photos, music & movies stored on your PC from the comfort of your couch. You can also use your smartphone/tablet to control your home theater via Philips MyRemote app.

        Optional dock for convenient playback from your iPod/iPhone

        Optional dock for convenient playback from your iPod/iPhone

        Attach this dock to your home theater system and you can enjoy your music, videos and pictures from your iPod devices and iPhone. Dock is sold as an optional accessory.

        EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

        EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

        EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

        Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

        Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

        Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

        600W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        600W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

        Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

        Turn your Smartphone into a remote for Philips AV products

        Created exclusively by Philips, the Philips MyRemote app lets you use your iPhone, iPod Touch or Android smartphones as a remote to control your Philips networked AV products. The app automatically recognizes your Philips Blu-ray player, home theater or Streamium audio system connected to your home Wi-Fi network, and gives you instant control from anywhere in your home. It allows you to switch between different Philips AV product and control each one independently.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Compatible accessories
          • DCK3061 Dock for iPod/iPhone
          • STS3001 Speaker stand
          • WUB1110 Wi-Fi USB Adaptor
          Included accessories
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • FM antenna
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • Safety & Legal Leaflet
          • Trademarks Sheet
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320kbps

        • Still Picture Playback

          Compression format
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPEG HD
          • JPEG Progressive
          • PNG
          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Slideshow with music playback
          • Zoom

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • DivX Plus HD
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4

        • Optical Playback Media

          Playable Discs
          • AVCHD
          • BD
          • BD R / BD RE
          • CD
          • CDDA
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD
          • DVD +R/+RW
          • DVD -R/-RW
          • SVCD
          • VCD

        • File Format

          Audio
          • aac
          • mka
          • mp3
          • wma
          Picture
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          Video
          • avi
          • divx
          • mkv
          • mp4
          • mpeg
          • mpg

        • Connectivity

          Front Connections
          • Music iLINK
          • USB / Wi-Fi slot
          Rear Connections
          • AUX IN 1
          • Click-fit Speaker Connectors
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • Digital coaxial in
          • Digital optical in
          • Ethernet
          • FM Antenna Socket
          • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
          • iPod/iPhone Dock Jack
          • SD/SDHC Card slot
          Smart TV
          • Net TV
          • MyRemote

        • Convenience

          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • 21:9 format subtitle support
          • Audio Return Channel
          • Automatic audio input mapping
          • Dynamic Lipsync
          • One touch play
          • One touch standby
          • Remote Control-Passthrough
          • System standby
          HDMI Features
          • 3D
          • Audio Return Channel (ARC)
          • Content Type
          • Deep color

        • Dimensions

          Main Unit (W x H x D)
          360 x 58 x 325  mm
          Main Unit Weight
          2.4  kg
          Center Speaker (W x H x D)
          159 x 84.5 x 80  mm
          Center Speaker Weight
          0.35  kg
          Centre Speaker cable length
          2  m
          Front Speaker (W x H x D)
          84.5 x 159 x 80  mm
          Front Speaker Weight
          0.35  kg
          Front Speaker cable length
          3  m
          Rear Tallboy Speaker (WxHxD)
          240 x 1007 x 240  mm
          Rear Speaker Weight
          1.6  kg
          Rear Speaker cable length
          7  m
          Subwoofer (W x H x D)
          160 x 267.5 x 265  mm
          Subwoofer cable length
          3  m
          Subwoofer Weight
          2.5  kg
          Packaging (W x H x D)
          905 x 261 x 377  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          11.6  kg

        • Loudspeakers

          Loudspeaker types
          • 1 x Centre speaker
          • 2 x Satellite speakers
          • 2 x Tallboy speakers
          Center speaker drivers
          1 x 2.5" woofers
          Center speaker freq range
          150 - 20k  Hz
          Center speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Drivers per Satellite speaker
          1 x 2.5" woofer
          Satellite speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Satellite speaker freq range
          150 - 20k  Hz
          Drivers per Tallboy speaker
          1 x 2.5" woofer
          Tallboy speaker freq range
          150 - 20k  Hz
          Tallboy speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Subwoofer type
          Passive
          Subwoofer driver
          1 x 5.25" woofer
          Subwoofer freq range
          20 - 150  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          4  ohm

        • Picture/Display

          Picture enhancement
          • HD (720p, 1080i, 1080p/24fps)
          • Progressive scan
          • Video upscaling

        • Power

          Power consumption
          110  W
          Power supply
          • 220-240V
          • 50Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 0.9 W

        • Sound

          Equalizer settings
          • Gaming
          • Movie
          • Music
          • News
          • Original
          Sound Enhancement
          • Night Mode
          • Treble and Bass Control
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital 5.1
          • Dolby Digital Plus
          • Dolby True HD
          • DTS Digital Surround
          • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
          • DTS-HD Master Audio Essential
          Center speaker output power
          100 W
          Satellite speaker output power
          2 x 100 W
          Tallboy speaker output power
          2 x 100 W
          Subwoofer output power
          100 W
          Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
          600  W

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          Electronic User Manual

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Number of Preset Channels
          40

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • FM antenna
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Safety & Legal Leaflet
        • Trademarks Sheet
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

