2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
HTS3583/40
Powerful surround sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 600W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.
Smart TV
3D Blu-ray
Attach this dock to your home theater system and you can enjoy your music, videos and pictures from your iPod devices and iPhone. Dock is sold as an optional accessory.
Created exclusively by Philips, the Philips MyRemote app lets you use your iPhone, iPod Touch or Android smartphones as a remote to control your Philips networked AV products. The app automatically recognizes your Philips Blu-ray player, home theater or Streamium audio system connected to your home Wi-Fi network, and gives you instant control from anywhere in your home. It allows you to switch between different Philips AV product and control each one independently.
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