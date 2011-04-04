Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    5.1 Home theater

    HTS3580/98
    Overall rating / 5
    • Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound
      -{discount-value}

      5.1 Home theater

      HTS3580/98
      Overall rating / 5

      Obsessed with sound

      Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with double basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling with Blu-ray Disc playback pump up your home entertainment experience See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      5.1 Home theater

      Obsessed with sound

      Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with double basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling with Blu-ray Disc playback pump up your home entertainment experience See all benefits

      Obsessed with sound

      Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with double basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling with Blu-ray Disc playback pump up your home entertainment experience See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      5.1 Home theater

      Obsessed with sound

      Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with double basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling with Blu-ray Disc playback pump up your home entertainment experience See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Home Theater

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        5.1 Home theater

        5.1 Home theater

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Obsessed with sound

        Powerful cinematic sound with deep bass

        • Blu-ray Disc playback
        Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

        HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

        HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

        HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

        Plays 3D Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs and USB devices

        Plays 3D Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs and USB devices

        Play virtually any disc and any media format you want - whether they be 3D Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

        Powerful speakers with basspipes for great sound

        Powerful speakers with basspipes for great sound

        1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        Sleek high gloss finishing with unique touch controls

        Sleek high gloss finishing with unique touch controls

        Compact design that fits anywhere

        Compact design that fits anywhere

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • FM antenna
          • HDMI cable
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • Stand Screw x 2
          • User Manual
          • Video Cable
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320kbps

        • Still Picture Playback

          Compression format
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPEG HD
          • JPEG Progressive
          • PNG
          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Slideshow with music playback
          • Zoom

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • DivX Ultra
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • WMV SD
          • XviD

        • Optical Playback Media

          Playable Discs
          • BD
          • BD R / BD RE
          • CD
          • CDDA
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD
          • DVD +R/+RW
          • DVD -R/-RW
          • SVCD
          • VCD

        • File Format

          Audio
          • mp3
          • wma
          Picture
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          Video
          • asf
          • avi
          • divx
          • mkv
          • mpeg
          • mpg
          • wmv

        • Connectivity

          Front / Side connections
          • MP3 Link
          • USB
          Rear Connections
          • AUX in
          • Click-fit Speaker Connectors
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • Ethernet
          • FM Antenna Socket
          • HDMI 1.4 output (3D Blu-ray)

        • Convenience

          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • 21:9 format subtitle support
          • Automatic audio input mapping
          • Dynamic Lipsync
          • One touch play
          • One touch standby
          • Remote Control-Passthrough

        • Dimensions

          Main Unit (W x H x D)
          360 x 58 x 351  mm
          Main Unit Weight
          3.2  kg
          Center Speaker (W x H x D)
          161 x 92 x 95  mm
          Center Speaker Weight
          0.8  kg
          Centre Speaker cable length
          3  m
          Front Speaker (W x H x D)
          95 x 161 x 87  mm
          Front Speaker Weight
          0.6  kg
          Front Speaker cable length
          4  m
          Rear Tallboy Speaker (WxHxD)
          254 x 1001 x 254  mm
          Rear Speaker Weight
          3.4  kg
          Rear Speaker cable length
          10  m
          Subwoofer (W x H x D)
          123 x 309 x 369  mm
          Subwoofer Weight
          3.8  kg
          Subwoofer cable length
          4  m
          Packaging (W x H x D)
          400 x 410 x 1100  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          19.7  kg

        • Loudspeakers

          Loudspeaker types
          • 1 x Centre speaker
          • 2 x Satellite speakers
          • 2 x Tallboy speakers
          Center speaker drivers
          1 x 3" Full range woofer
          Center speaker freq range
          150 - 20k  Hz
          Center speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Drivers per Satellite speaker
          1 x 3" Full range woofer
          Satellite speaker freq range
          150 - 20k  Hz
          Satellite speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Drivers per Tallboy speaker
          1 x 3" Full range woofer
          Tallboy speaker freq range
          150 - 20k  Hz
          Tallboy speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Subwoofer driver
          1 x 6.5" woofer
          Subwoofer freq range
          20 - 150  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          4  ohm

        • Picture/Display

          Picture enhancement
          • High Def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)
          • Progressive scan
          • Video upscaling

        • Power

          Power consumption
          100  W
          Power supply
          110-127V / 220-240V, ~50-60Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 0.9 W

        • Sound

          Equalizer settings
          • Action
          • Classic
          • Concert
          • Drama
          • Jazz
          • Rock
          • Sports
          Frequency response
          20 - 20k  Hz
          Signal to noise ratio
          > 65 dB
          Sound Enhancement
          • Dolby Digital Prologic II
          • Night Mode
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital 5.1
          • Dolby Digital Plus
          • Dolby True HD
          • DTS Digital Surround
          • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
          • DTS-HD Master Resolution
          • Stereo
          Center speaker output power
          167 W
          Satellite speaker output power
          167 W x 2
          Tallboy speaker output power
          167 W x 2
          Subwoofer output power
          167 W
          Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
          1000  W

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Number of Preset Channels
          40

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • FM antenna
        • HDMI cable
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Stand Screw x 2
        • User Manual
        • Video Cable
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.