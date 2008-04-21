Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    DVD home theater system

    HTS3568DW/98
    Overall rating / 5
    • Powerful surround, high definition video Powerful surround, high definition video Powerful surround, high definition video
      -{discount-value}
      HDMI

      DVD home theater system

      HTS3568DW/98
      Overall rating / 5

      Powerful surround, high definition video

      Enjoy an incredible home theater experience with this powerful system. Wireless rear speakers eliminate cable clutter and deliver high quality surround sound. Also enjoy sharp pictures with HDMI 1080p upscaling and convenient iPod docking.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD home theater system

      Powerful surround, high definition video

      Enjoy an incredible home theater experience with this powerful system. Wireless rear speakers eliminate cable clutter and deliver high quality surround sound. Also enjoy sharp pictures with HDMI 1080p upscaling and convenient iPod docking.

      Powerful surround, high definition video

      Enjoy an incredible home theater experience with this powerful system. Wireless rear speakers eliminate cable clutter and deliver high quality surround sound. Also enjoy sharp pictures with HDMI 1080p upscaling and convenient iPod docking.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD home theater system

      Powerful surround, high definition video

      Enjoy an incredible home theater experience with this powerful system. Wireless rear speakers eliminate cable clutter and deliver high quality surround sound. Also enjoy sharp pictures with HDMI 1080p upscaling and convenient iPod docking.

      Similar products

      See all Home theater speakers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        DVD home theater system

        DVD home theater system

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Powerful surround, high definition video

        with wireless rear speakers

        Dock included for convenient playback from your iPod/iPhone

        Dock included for convenient playback from your iPod/iPhone

        Use the docking station for your iPod and iPhone, and enjoy music from your iPod and iPhone on the home theater system.

        Wireless rear speakers for fewer wires across your room

        Wireless rear speakers for fewer wires across your room

        Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.

        Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays video/music from USB flash drive

        Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays video/music from USB flash drive

        The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. Hi-Speed USB devices have a data transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps - up from the 12 Mbps in original USB ones. With Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the movie, music or photo and play away.

        HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

        HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

        HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

        DoubleBASS for an extended, deep bass experience

        DoubleBASS for an extended, deep bass experience

        DoubleBASS ensures you hear even the deepest bass tones from compact-sized subwoofers. It captures low frequencies and recreates them in the audible range of the subwoofer - delivering sound with more boom and panache, and ensuring you a full, uncompromised listening experience.

        EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

        EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

        EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

        DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

        DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

        DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

        With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

        Karaoke Scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

        Karaoke Scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

        Add a dash of fun to your Karaoke sessions with Karaoke Scoring. Allow your performance to be judged for further improvement, or for friendly competitions. Karaoke Scoring automatically rates your singing and gives you a humorous picture that is tied to how well you did. The fun never ends.

        Plays WMV, DivX, WMA, MP3 and JPEG digital camera photos

        Plays WMV, DivX, WMA, MP3 and JPEG digital camera photos

        Play virtually any media format you want - whether they be WMV, DivX, MP3s or JPEGs. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system - in the comfort of your living room.

        Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

        Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

        Play virtually any disc you want - whether they be CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW or DVD+R DL. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on the one device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          D/A converter
          12 bit, 108 MHz
          Picture enhancement
          • High Def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)
          • Progressive scan

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          4x125W, 2x250W
          Total Power (RMS)
          1000  W
          D/A converter
          24 bit, 192 kHz
          Frequency response
          180-14000  Hz
          Signal to noise ratio
          >65 dB
          Sound System
          • DTS
          • Dolby Digital
          • Dolby Prologic II
          • Stereo
          Sound Enhancement
          • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
          • Night Mode
          Equalizer settings
          • Rock
          • Action
          • Classic
          • Concert
          • Drama
          • Lounge
          • Gaming
          • Sports

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • DivX 3.11
          • DivX 4.x
          • DivX 5.x
          • DivX 6.0
          • DivX Ultra
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • WMV
          Playback Media
          • DVD-Video
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • Video CD/SVCD
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WMA
          Playback Media
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD-R/RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • USB flash drive
          MP3 bit rates
          32-256 kbps and VBR

        • Still Picture Playback

          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Playback Media
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD-R/RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • USB flash drive
          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Zoom
          • Slideshow with music playback

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          No. of preset Audio Channels
          40
          Tuner Bands
          FM

        • Connectivity

          Front / Side connections
          • Microphone input 3.5mm jack
          • Hi-Speed USB
          • MP3 Line-in
          Rear Connections
          • HDMI output
          • Component Video output
          • S-Video out
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • AUX in
          • Wireless Ready Connector
          • FM Antenna
          • Easy-Fit Speaker Connectors
          • Digital coaxial in

        • Power

          Power supply
          120/230VAC, 50/60Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 1 W
          Power consumption
          180  W

        • Loudspeakers

          Satellite Speaker
          • 4 Floor standing pillars
          • Wireless rear speakers
          Satellite speaker drivers
          3" full range woofer
          Satellite speaker impedance
          6  ohm
          Satellite speaker freq range
          150-20000  Hz
          Center Speaker
          • Magnetically shielded
          • 3 way
          Center speaker drivers
          • 1 x 2" tweeter
          • 2 x 2.5" woofers
          Center freq range
          150-20000  Hz
          Center speaker impedance
          3  ohm
          Subwoofer driver
          8" high efficiency woofer
          Subwoofer freq range
          40-150  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          3  ohm
          Subwoofer type
          Passive

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Dock for iPod
          • Wireless transmitter
          • Wireless receiver
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • CVBS video cable
          • FM antenna
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • User Manual
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          435  mm
          Set Height
          58  mm
          Set Depth
          360  mm
          Set weight
          4.04  kg
          Transmitter width
          48.5  mm
          Transmitter height
          88.3  mm
          Transmitter depth
          49  mm
          Receiver Width
          126  mm
          Receiver Height
          131.5  mm
          Receiver Depth
          126  mm
          Surround Speaker Width
          262  mm
          Surround Speaker Height
          1199  mm
          Surround Speaker Depth
          264  mm
          Surround speaker Weight
          3.53  kg
          Center Speaker Width
          440  mm
          Center Speaker Height
          105  mm
          Center Speaker Depth
          75  mm
          Center Speaker Weight
          1.39  kg
          Subwoofer Width
          163  mm
          Subwoofer Height
          363  mm
          Subwoofer Depth
          369  mm
          Subwoofer Weight
          5.08  kg
          Packaging Width
          765  mm
          Packaging Height
          620  mm
          Packaging Depth
          410  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          28  kg

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 38945 1
          Gross weight
          29.53  kg
          Height
          62  cm
          Length
          76.5  cm
          Nett weight
          25.73  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          1
          Tare weight
          3.8  kg
          Width
          41  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          41  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 38945 1
          Gross weight
          29.53  kg
          Height
          62  cm
          Nett weight
          25.73  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          3.8  kg
          Width
          76.5  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Cable length
          0  cm
          Depth
          0  cm
          Height
          0  cm
          Weight
          0  kg
          Width
          0  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Dock for iPod
        • Wireless transmitter
        • Wireless receiver
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • CVBS video cable
        • FM antenna
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.