      Obsessed with sound

      Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with double basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling with a Blu-ray player pump up your home entertainment experience.

      Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with double basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling with a Blu-ray player pump up your home entertainment experience. See all benefits

      Obsessed with sound

      Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with double basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling with a Blu-ray player pump up your home entertainment experience. See all benefits

        Obsessed with sound

        Powerful cinematic sound with deep bass

        • Blu-ray
        Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

        HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

        HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

        HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

        Plays 3D Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs and USB devices

        Plays 3D Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs and USB devices

        Play virtually any disc and any media format you want - whether they be 3D Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

        Powerful speakers with basspipes for great sound

        Powerful speakers with basspipes for great sound

        Sleek high gloss finishing with unique touch controls

        Sleek high gloss finishing with unique touch controls

        Compact design that fits anywhere

        Compact design that fits anywhere

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Batteries for remote control
          • CVBS video cable
          • FM antenna
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • User Manual
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WMA
          MP3 bit rates
          112 kbps - 320 kbps
          Playback Media
          • Audio CD
          • CD-R/RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • USB flash drive
          • DVD+R/-R DL
          • MP3-CD

        • Connectivity

          Front / Side connections
          • MP3 Line-in
          • USB
          Rear Connections
          • AUX in
          • Click-Fit Multich Connectors
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • FM Antenna
          • LAN
          • HDMI 1.4 output (3D Blu-ray)

        • Dimensions

          Center Speaker Depth
          92  mm
          Center Speaker Height
          95  mm
          Center Speaker Weight
          0.77  kg
          Center Speaker Width
          161  mm
          Front Speaker Depth
          87  mm
          Front Speaker Height
          161  mm
          Front Speaker Width
          95  mm
          Front Speaker Weight
          0.56  kg
          Packaging Depth
          400  mm
          Packaging Height
          360  mm
          Packaging Width
          560  mm
          Rear Speaker Depth
          87  mm
          Rear Speaker Height
          161  mm
          Rear Speaker Width
          95  mm
          Rear Speaker Weight
          0.56  kg
          Set Depth
          351  mm
          Set Height
          58  mm
          Set Width
          360  mm
          Set weight
          3.22  kg
          Subwoofer Depth
          369  mm
          Subwoofer Height
          309  mm
          Subwoofer Width
          123  mm
          Subwoofer Weight
          3.81  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          12.3  kg

        • Loudspeakers

          Center freq range
          150-20000  Hz
          Center speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Satellite speaker freq range
          150-20000  Hz
          Satellite speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Subwoofer freq range
          40 - 150  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          4  ohm
          Subwoofer type
          Passive

        • Power

          Power consumption
          100  W
          Power supply
          110-127V / 220-240V, ~50-60Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 0.9 W

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          20-20000  Hz
          Signal to noise ratio
          > 65 dB
          Sound Enhancement
          • Night Mode
          • Treble and Bass Control
          Sound System
          • Dolby Prologic II
          • Stereo
          • DTS HD
          • Dolby True HD
          • Dolby Digital 5.1
          • Dolby Digital Plus
          Total Power (RMS)
          1000  W
          Equalizer settings
          • Action
          • Classic
          • Concert
          • Drama
          • Jazz
          • Rock
          • Sports

        • Still Picture Playback

          Picture Compression Format
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • HD JPEG
          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Slideshow with music playback
          • Zoom
          Playback Media
          • CD-R/RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • USB flash drive

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • DivX Ultra
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • MKV
          • avi
          Playback Media
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • DVD-Video
          • Video CD/SVCD
          • BD Video
          • BD-R/RE 2.0
          • USB flash drive

