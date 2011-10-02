Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    5.1 Home theater

    HTS3541/79
    Overall rating / 5
    • Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers
      -{discount-value}
      USB Hi-Speed 2011

      5.1 Home theater

      HTS3541/79
      Overall rating / 5

      Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

      Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with these Philips home theater speakers' drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $349.95

      5.1 Home theater

      Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

      Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with these Philips home theater speakers' drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits

      Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

      Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with these Philips home theater speakers' drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $349.95

      5.1 Home theater

      Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

      Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with these Philips home theater speakers' drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Home Theater

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        5.1 Home theater

        5.1 Home theater

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

        Great home theater sound

        • Blu-ray
        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

        Plays Blu-ray Discs, DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

        Plays Blu-ray Discs, DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

        Play virtually any disc and any media format you want - whether they be Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

        Access your favorite YouTube videos & Picasa photos easily

        Access your favorite YouTube videos & Picasa photos easily

        Get YouTube videos and Picasa photos on your TV now. Enjoy the huge collection of online videos on a larger screen, without even having to turn on your computer. Simply ensure that your Blu-ray player or Home cinema system is connected to the Internet, either wirelessly over Wi-Fi or with a cable to the LAN connector - then sit back and enjoy the best of YouTube & Picasa.

        HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

        HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

        HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures.

        Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

        Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

        Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

        EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

        EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

        EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

        300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

        Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Compatible accessories
          STS3001 Speaker stand
          Included accessories
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • FM antenna
          • Power cord
          • Quick Start Guide (On box)
          • Remote Control
          • Safety & Legal Leaflet
          • Trademarks Sheet
          • User Manual
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320kbps

        • Still Picture Playback

          Compression format
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPEG HD
          • JPEG Progressive
          • PNG
          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Slideshow with music playback
          • Zoom

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • AVCHD
          • DivX Plus HD
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4

        • Optical Playback Media

          Playable Discs
          • AVCHD
          • BD
          • BD R / BD RE
          • CD
          • CDDA
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD
          • DVD +R/+RW
          • DVD -R/-RW
          • SVCD
          • VCD

        • File Format

          Audio
          • aac
          • mka
          • mp3
          • wma
          Picture
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          Video
          • asf
          • avi
          • divx
          • mkv
          • mp4
          • mpeg
          • mpg

        • Connectivity

          Front / Side connections
          • Music iLINK
          • USB
          Rear Connections
          • AUX IN 1
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • Digital coaxial in
          • Digital optical in
          • Easy-Fit Speaker Jacks
          • Ethernet
          • FM Antenna Socket
          • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)

        • Convenience

          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Audio Return Channel
          • Automatic audio input mapping
          • One touch play
          • One touch standby
          • Remote Control-Passthrough
          HDMI Features
          • Audio Return Channel (ARC)
          • Content Type
          • Deep color

        • Dimensions

          Main Unit (W x H x D)
          360 x 58 x 325  mm
          Main Unit Weight
          2.40  kg
          Center Speaker (W x H x D)
          159 x 84.5 x 80  mm
          Center Speaker Weight
          0.35  kg
          Centre Speaker cable length
          2  m
          Front Speaker (W x H x D)
          84.5 x 159 x 80  mm
          Front Speaker Weight
          0.35  kg
          Front Speaker cable length
          3  m
          Rear Speaker (W x H x D)
          84.5 x 159 x 80  mm
          Rear Speaker Weight
          0.35  kg
          Rear Speaker cable length
          7  m
          Subwoofer (W x H x D)
          160 x 265 x 265  mm
          Subwoofer Weight
          2.5  kg
          Subwoofer cable length
          3  m
          Packaging (W x H x D)
          520 x 310 x 377  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          9  kg

        • Loudspeakers

          Loudspeaker types
          • 1 x Centre speaker
          • 4 x Satellite speakers
          Center speaker drivers
          1 x 2.5" woofers
          Center speaker freq range
          150 - 20k  Hz
          Center speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Drivers per Satellite speaker
          1 x 2.5" woofer
          Satellite speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Satellite speaker freq range
          150 - 20k  Hz
          Subwoofer type
          Passive
          Subwoofer driver
          1 x 5.25" woofer
          Subwoofer freq range
          20 - 150  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          4  ohm

        • Picture/Display

          Picture enhancement
          • HD (720p, 1080i, 1080p/24fps)
          • Progressive scan
          • Video upscaling

        • Power

          Power consumption
          60  W
          Power supply
          • 220-240V
          • 50Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 0.9 W

        • Sound

          Equalizer settings
          • Gaming
          • Movie
          • Music
          • News
          • Original
          Sound Enhancement
          • Dolby Digital Prologic II
          • Night Mode
          • Treble, Mid and Bass Control
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital 5.1
          • Dolby Digital Plus
          • Dolby True HD
          • DTS Digital Surround
          • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
          • DTS-HD Master Audio Essential
          Center speaker output power
          50 W
          Satellite speaker output power
          4 x 50 W
          Subwoofer output power
          50 W
          Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
          300  W

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Number of Preset Channels
          40

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • FM antenna
        • Power cord
        • Quick Start Guide (On box)
        • Remote Control
        • Safety & Legal Leaflet
        • Trademarks Sheet
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • To upgrade for access to YouTube and Picasa, visit www.philips.com/support
            • *Only for models that are Wi-Fi ready, for details, please refer to the product specification.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.