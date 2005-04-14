Home
    DVD/SACD home theater system

    HTS3500S/98
    Overall rating / 5
    • See, hear, experience everything See, hear, experience everything See, hear, experience everything
      -{discount-value}

      DVD/SACD home theater system

      HTS3500S/98
      Overall rating / 5

      See, hear, experience everything

      This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby, DTS or SACD surround sound. So relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music in your own personal environment.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD/SACD home theater system

      See, hear, experience everything

      This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby, DTS or SACD surround sound. So relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music in your own personal environment.

      See, hear, experience everything

      This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby, DTS or SACD surround sound. So relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music in your own personal environment.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD/SACD home theater system

      See, hear, experience everything

      This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby, DTS or SACD surround sound. So relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music in your own personal environment.

        See, hear, experience everything

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

        Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

        Color-coded connectors provide a simple and user-friendly solution to connect the speakers and subwoofer to the center unit of the home entertainment system simply by plugging the connectors in the matching colored interface at the rear of the center unit.

        Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

        Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

        The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.

        PAL & NTSC Progressive Scan gives razor-sharp images

        Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending fields with the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the fields with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A flicker-free high resolution image is created giving you the best viewing experience.

        Conical Dome Tweeters enhance SACD sound in high frequencies

        Conical Dome Tweeters enhance SACD sound at the highest frequencies by capturing every nuance and inflection of sound by using an extremely light and stiff membrane created of LEXAR, which allows the tweeters to deliver a higher range of audio frequency. The special cone shape of the reflector dish ensures a wider sound distribution of the higher frequencies. This results in stunningly clear and crisp highs and an overall more balanced sound perception.

        Movies: DVD, DVD+R/RW, (S)VCD, DivX, MPEG4

        Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum compatibility and viewing pleasure.

        Music: SACD, CD, MP3-CD, CD-R, CD-RW & Windows Media™ Audio

        Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and listening pleasure.

        Picture CD (JPEG) with music (MP3) playback

        Picture CD is a CD-R or CD-RW disc on which you can store your MP3 and digital pictures. When inserting a Picture CD in the DVD player, a screen menu will pop up, showing your JPEG's and/or MP3 files on the disc. Just select the music and pictures files you wish to enjoy and press play or OK. You can watch your pictures on TV with your music playing simultaneously.

        Easy set-up to initialize your total home entertainment

        To guide you through the initial set-up of your system, Philips delivers a Quick Start Guide that uses an easy approach with clearly defined graphics and colors to guide you through the basic steps of connection and obtaining picture and sound. These basic steps are clearly described on one page in the packaging box, making setup quick and simple.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Aspect ratio
          • 4:3
          • 16:9
          D/A converter
          12 bit, 108 MHz
          Picture enhancement
          • Progressive scan
          • 4x Video Upsampling

        • Sound

          D/A converter
          24 bit, 192 kHz
          Frequency response
          30-20000 Hz  Hz
          Signal to noise ratio
          >62 dB
          Sound System
          • Dolby Prologic II
          • DTS
          • Dolby Digital
          • Stereo
          Equalizer settings
          • Action
          • Classic
          • Concert
          • Digital
          • Drama
          • Jazz
          • Rock
          • Sci-Fi
          Output power (RMS)
          4x75W (front+surround), 2x100W (center+subwoofer)
          Total Sound Power (RMS)
          500  W
          Sound Enhancement
          • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
          • Dynamic Bass Enhancement

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD-Video
          • DVD+RW
          • DVD+R
          • DVD-RW (Video mode)
          • DVD-R
          • Video CD/SVCD
          • Picture CD
          • Super Audio CD
          • WMA
          Compression formats
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • DivX 3.11
          • DivX 4.x
          • DivX 5.x
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA
          • SACD Multichannel
          • SACD Stereo
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • DTS
          • MP3
          • PCM
          • Windows Media™ Audio
          MP3 bit rates
          32-256 kbps and VBR

        • Still Picture Playback

          Playback Media
          Picture CD
          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Slide show
          with music (MP3)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Auto store
          Yes
          Number of Preset Channels
          20

        • Connectivity

          Other connections
          • S-Video out
          • AUX in
          • Digital coaxial in
          • Line out
          • FM Antenna
          • MW Antenna
          • Easy-Fit speaker connectors
          • ComponentVideo out Progressive
          • Composite video (CVBS) out
          • TV in (audio, cinch)

        • Convenience

          Remote Control
          Multi-functional

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 0.5 W

        • Loudspeakers

          Satellite Speaker
          Magnetically shielded front
          Satellite speaker freq range
          120-20000 Hz  Hz
          Satellite speaker impedance
          6  ohm
          Satellite speaker drivers
          • 1" conical dome tweeter
          • 3" mid range woofer
          Center Speaker
          Magnetically shielded
          Center freq range
          120-20000 Hz  Hz
          Center speaker impedance
          3  ohm
          Center speaker drivers
          • 1" conical dome tweeter
          • 3" mid range woofer
          Subwoofer freq range
          30-120  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          3  ohm
          Subwoofer driver
          6.5" high efficiency woofer

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • FM/MW Antenna
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • User Manual
          • Quick Use Guide
          • Warranty certificate
          • Audio/Video cable

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          360  mm
          Set Height
          54  mm
          Set Depth
          324  mm
          Set weight
          2.7  kg
          Surround Speaker Width
          94  mm
          Surround Speaker Height
          175  mm
          Surround Speaker Depth
          65  mm
          Surround speaker Weight
          0.58  kg
          Center Speaker Width
          225  mm
          Center Speaker Height
          94  mm
          Center Speaker Depth
          75  mm
          Center Speaker Weight
          0.78  kg
          Subwoofer Width
          360  mm
          Subwoofer Height
          340  mm
          Subwoofer Depth
          130  mm
          Subwoofer Weight
          3.92  kg
          Packaging Width
          570  mm
          Packaging Height
          310  mm
          Packaging Depth
          440  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          18  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • FM/MW Antenna
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • User Manual
        • Quick Use Guide
        • Warranty certificate
        • Audio/Video cable

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

