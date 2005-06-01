Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- FM/MW Antenna
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- User Manual
- Quick Use Guide
- Warranty certificate
- Audio/Video cable
See, hear, experience everything
This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby, DTS or SACD surround sound. So relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music in your own personal environment.
DVD/SACD home theater system
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Color-coded connectors provide a simple and user-friendly solution to connect the speakers and subwoofer to the center unit of the home entertainment system simply by plugging the connectors in the matching colored interface at the rear of the center unit.
The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.
Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending fields with the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the fields with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A flicker-free high resolution image is created giving you the best viewing experience.
Conical Dome Tweeters enhance SACD sound at the highest frequencies by capturing every nuance and inflection of sound by using an extremely light and stiff membrane created of LEXAR, which allows the tweeters to deliver a higher range of audio frequency. The special cone shape of the reflector dish ensures a wider sound distribution of the higher frequencies. This results in stunningly clear and crisp highs and an overall more balanced sound perception.
Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum compatibility and viewing pleasure.
Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and listening pleasure.
Picture CD is a CD-R or CD-RW disc on which you can store your MP3 and digital pictures. When inserting a Picture CD in the DVD player, a screen menu will pop up, showing your JPEG's and/or MP3 files on the disc. Just select the music and pictures files you wish to enjoy and press play or OK. You can watch your pictures on TV with your music playing simultaneously.
To guide you through the initial set-up of your system, Philips delivers a Quick Start Guide that uses an easy approach with clearly defined graphics and colors to guide you through the basic steps of connection and obtaining picture and sound. These basic steps are clearly described on one page in the packaging box, making setup quick and simple.
Picture/Display
Sound
Video Playback
Audio Playback
Still Picture Playback
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Convenience
Power
Loudspeakers
Accessories
Dimensions
