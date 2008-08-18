Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    DVD home theater system

    HTS3265/75
    Overall rating / 5
    • Power up your entertainment Power up your entertainment Power up your entertainment
      -{discount-value}

      DVD home theater system

      HTS3265/75
      Overall rating / 5

      Power up your entertainment

      Experience sensational home entertainment with the powerful surround sound delivered by this sytem. Enjoy endless entertainment with Karaoke Scoring, playback from USB drives, portable media players and practically any type of disc.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD home theater system

      Power up your entertainment

      Experience sensational home entertainment with the powerful surround sound delivered by this sytem. Enjoy endless entertainment with Karaoke Scoring, playback from USB drives, portable media players and practically any type of disc.

      Power up your entertainment

      Experience sensational home entertainment with the powerful surround sound delivered by this sytem. Enjoy endless entertainment with Karaoke Scoring, playback from USB drives, portable media players and practically any type of disc.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD home theater system

      Power up your entertainment

      Experience sensational home entertainment with the powerful surround sound delivered by this sytem. Enjoy endless entertainment with Karaoke Scoring, playback from USB drives, portable media players and practically any type of disc.

      Similar products

      See all Home Theater

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        DVD home theater system

        DVD home theater system

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Power up your entertainment

        with compact powerful speakers

        USB Link plays photos and music from USB flash drives

        USB Link plays photos and music from USB flash drives

        The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. With USB Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the photo or music, and play away.

        DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

        DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

        DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

        With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

        Karaoke Scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

        Karaoke Scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

        Add a dash of fun to your Karaoke sessions with Karaoke Scoring. Allow your performance to be judged for further improvement, or for friendly competitions. Karaoke Scoring automatically rates your singing and gives you a humorous picture that is tied to how well you did. The fun never ends.

        12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

        12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

        12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

        Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

        Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

        Color-coded connectors provide a simple and user-friendly solution to connect the speakers and subwoofer to the center unit of the home entertainment system simply by plugging the connectors in the matching colored interface at the rear of the center unit.

        MP3 Link plays music from portable media players

        MP3 Link plays music from portable media players

        MP3 Link allows playback of MP3 files, directly from your portable media player, on your home theater system. Simply connect your portable MP3 player to the built-in MP3 Link jack and enjoy your MP3 music in the superior sound quality delivered by the Philips home theatre system. MP3 Link brings your portable music into the comfort of your living room.

        Plays DivX, MP3, WMA and JPEG digital camera photos

        Plays DivX, MP3, WMA and JPEG digital camera photos

        Play virtually any media format you want - whether they be DivX, MP3s, WMA or JPEGs. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system - in the comfort of your living room.

        Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

        Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

        Play virtually any disc you want - whether they be CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW or DVD+R DL. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on the one device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          D/A converter
          12bit, 108MHz
          Picture enhancement
          Progressive scan

        • Sound

          Total Power (RMS)
          600  W
          Output power (RMS)
          4x75W, 2x150W
          D/A converter
          24 bit, 192 kHz
          Frequency response
          180-14000  Hz
          Signal to noise ratio
          > 60 dB
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital
          • Dolby Prologic II
          • DTS
          • Stereo
          Equalizer settings
          • Action
          • Classic
          • Concert
          • Drama
          • Gaming
          • Lounge
          • Rock
          • Sports
          Sound Enhancement
          • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
          • Night Mode

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • DivX 3.11
          • DivX 4.x
          • DivX 5.x
          • DivX 6.0
          • DivX Ultra
          Playback Media
          • DVD-Video
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • Video CD/SVCD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WMA
          Playback Media
          • CD-R/RW
          • USB flash drive
          • CD
          MP3 bit rates
          32-256 kbps and VBR

        • Still Picture Playback

          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Playback Media
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • CD-R/RW
          • USB flash drive
          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Zoom
          • Slideshow with music playback

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM
          No. of preset Audio Channels
          40

        • Connectivity

          Rear Connections
          • Component Video output
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • AUX in
          • FM Antenna
          • Easy-Fit Speaker Connectors
          Front / Side connections
          • Microphone input 3.5mm jack
          • MP3 Line-in
          • USB

        • Power

          Power supply
          120/230VAC, 50/60Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 1 W
          Power consumption
          100  W

        • Loudspeakers

          Satellite speaker drivers
          3" full range woofer
          Satellite speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Satellite speaker freq range
          150-20000  Hz
          Center Speaker
          Magnetically shielded
          Center speaker drivers
          3" full range woofer
          Center speaker impedance
          8  ohm
          Center freq range
          150-20000  Hz
          Subwoofer driver
          6.5" high efficiency woofer
          Subwoofer type
          Passive
          Subwoofer impedance
          8  ohm
          Subwoofer freq range
          45-150  Hz

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • CVBS video cable
          • FM antenna
          • Quick start guide
          • User Manual
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          • Power cord

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          360  mm
          Set Height
          58  mm
          Set Depth
          332  mm
          Set weight
          2.8  kg
          Surround Speaker Width
          103  mm
          Surround Speaker Height
          203  mm
          Surround Speaker Depth
          71  mm
          Surround speaker Weight
          0.656  kg
          Center Speaker Width
          244  mm
          Center Speaker Height
          105  mm
          Center Speaker Depth
          74  mm
          Center Speaker Weight
          0.78  kg
          Subwoofer Width
          163  mm
          Subwoofer Height
          363  mm
          Subwoofer Depth
          369  mm
          Subwoofer Weight
          4.865  kg
          Packaging Width
          446  mm
          Packaging Height
          417  mm
          Packaging Depth
          378  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          13  kg

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          13.605  kg
          Height
          43  cm
          Length
          45.8  cm
          Nett weight
          11.645  kg
          Tare weight
          1.96  kg
          Width
          45  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 43743 5
          Number of consumer packagings
          1

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          45  cm
          Gross weight
          13.605  kg
          Height
          43  cm
          Nett weight
          11.645  kg
          Tare weight
          1.96  kg
          Width
          45.8  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 43743 5
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Product dimensions

          Cable length
          0  cm
          Depth
          0  cm
          Height
          0  cm
          Weight
          0  kg
          Width
          0  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • CVBS video cable
        • FM antenna
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Power cord

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.