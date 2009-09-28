Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    5.1 Home theater

    HTS3181/98
    Overall rating / 5
    • Spectacular surround sound with superb clarity Spectacular surround sound with superb clarity Spectacular surround sound with superb clarity
      -{discount-value}
      USB 2.0

      5.1 Home theater

      HTS3181/98
      Overall rating / 5

      Spectacular surround sound with superb clarity

      Relax and immerse yourself in movies in your very own living room. Enjoy high quality multi-channel surround sound, along with Karaoke Scoring, and playback from USB drives, and from practically any type of disc See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      5.1 Home theater

      Spectacular surround sound with superb clarity

      Relax and immerse yourself in movies in your very own living room. Enjoy high quality multi-channel surround sound, along with Karaoke Scoring, and playback from USB drives, and from practically any type of disc See all benefits

      Spectacular surround sound with superb clarity

      Relax and immerse yourself in movies in your very own living room. Enjoy high quality multi-channel surround sound, along with Karaoke Scoring, and playback from USB drives, and from practically any type of disc See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      5.1 Home theater

      Spectacular surround sound with superb clarity

      Relax and immerse yourself in movies in your very own living room. Enjoy high quality multi-channel surround sound, along with Karaoke Scoring, and playback from USB drives, and from practically any type of disc See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Home theater speakers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        5.1 Home theater

        5.1 Home theater

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Spectacular surround sound with superb clarity

        Just like in the movies

        • 300W RMS power
        • DVD playback
        USB Media Link for media playback from USB flash drives

        USB Media Link for media playback from USB flash drives

        The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. With USB Media Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the movie, music or photo and play away.

        DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

        DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

        With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

        Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        A built-in Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

        Karaoke Scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

        Karaoke Scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

        Add a dash of fun to your Karaoke sessions with Karaoke Scoring. Allow your performance to be judged for further improvement, or for friendly competitions. Karaoke Scoring automatically rates your singing and gives you a humorous picture that is tied to how well you did. The fun never ends.

        Plays DivX, MP3, WMA and JPEG digital camera photos

        Plays DivX, MP3, WMA and JPEG digital camera photos

        Play virtually any media format you want - whether they be DivX, MP3s, WMA or JPEGs. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system - in the comfort of your living room.

        Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

        Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

        Play virtually any disc you want - whether they be CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW or DVD+R DL. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on the one device.

        Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

        Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

        Color-coded connectors provide a simple and user-friendly solution to connect the speakers and subwoofer to the center unit of the home entertainment system simply by plugging the connectors in the matching colored interface at the rear of the center unit.

        Advanced Class D Amplifier for compact, powerful sound

        Advanced Class D Amplifier for compact, powerful sound

        Built-in FM tuner

        Built-in FM tuner

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          D/A converter
          12 bit, 108 MHz
          Picture enhancement
          Progressive scan

        • Sound

          Total Power (RMS)
          300  W
          Output power (RMS)
          6 x 50W
          D/A converter
          24 bit, 192 kHz
          Frequency response
          40-20000  Hz
          Signal to noise ratio
          >60 dB
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital
          • Dolby Prologic II
          • Stereo
          Sound Enhancement
          • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
          • Night Mode
          Equalizer settings
          • Action
          • Classic
          • Concert
          • Drama
          • Gaming
          • Lounge
          • Rock
          • Sports

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • DVD-Video
          • Video CD/SVCD
          Compression formats
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • DivX 3.11
          • DivX 4.x
          • DivX 5.x
          • DivX 6.0
          • DivX Ultra
          • MPEG4
          Video disc playback system
          • PAL
          • NTSC

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • Audio CD
          • CD-R/RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WMA
          MP3 bit rates
          32-256 kbps and VBR

        • Still Picture Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • CD-R/RW
          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Zoom
          • Slideshow with music playback

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM

        • Connectivity

          Rear Connections
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • FM Antenna
          • AUX in
          • Easy-Fit Speaker Connectors
          • Component Video output
          Front / Side connections
          • Microphone input 3.5mm jack
          • USB

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 1 W
          Power consumption
          50  W

        • Loudspeakers

          Satellite speaker drivers
          3" full range woofer
          Satellite speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Satellite speaker freq range
          150-20000  Hz
          Center Speaker
          Magnetically shielded
          Center speaker drivers
          3" full range woofer
          Center speaker impedance
          8  ohm
          Center freq range
          150-20000  Hz
          Subwoofer driver
          6.5" high efficiency woofer
          Subwoofer type
          Passive
          Subwoofer impedance
          8  ohm
          Subwoofer freq range
          45 - 150  Hz

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • CVBS video cable
          • FM antenna
          • Power cord
          • User Manual
          • Quick start guide
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          360  mm
          Set Height
          55  mm
          Set Depth
          332  mm
          Set weight
          2.64  kg
          Surround Speaker Width
          100  mm
          Surround Speaker Height
          100  mm
          Surround Speaker Depth
          75  mm
          Surround speaker Weight
          0.47  kg
          Center Speaker Width
          100  mm
          Center Speaker Height
          100  mm
          Center Speaker Depth
          75  mm
          Center Speaker Weight
          0.67  kg
          Subwoofer Width
          123  mm
          Subwoofer Height
          310  mm
          Subwoofer Depth
          369  mm
          Subwoofer Weight
          3.875  kg
          Packaging Width
          564  mm
          Packaging Height
          302  mm
          Packaging Depth
          380  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          10.4  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • CVBS video cable
        • FM antenna
        • Power cord
        • User Manual
        • Quick start guide
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.