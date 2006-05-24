Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    DVD home theater system

    HTS3105/75
    Overall rating / 5
    • Turn up your experience Turn up your experience Turn up your experience
      -{discount-value}

      DVD home theater system

      HTS3105/75
      Overall rating / 5

      Turn up your experience

      This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby, DTS multi-channel sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music at home. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD home theater system

      Turn up your experience

      This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby, DTS multi-channel sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music at home. See all benefits

      Turn up your experience

      This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby, DTS multi-channel sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music at home. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD home theater system

      Turn up your experience

      This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby, DTS multi-channel sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music at home. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Home theater speakers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        DVD home theater system

        DVD home theater system

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Turn up your experience

        with cinematic surround sound

        • DivX Ultra
        Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

        Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

        The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.

        DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

        12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

        12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

        12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

        DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

        DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

        With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

        Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

        Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

        Color-coded connectors provide a simple and user-friendly solution to connect the speakers and subwoofer to the center unit of the home entertainment system simply by plugging the connectors in the matching colored interface at the rear of the center unit.

        Movies: DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, (S)VCD, DivX

        Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

        Music: CD, MP3-CD, CD-R/RW & Windows Media™ Audio

        Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and listening pleasure.

        Picture CD (JPEG) with music (MP3) playback

        Picture CD is a CD-R or CD-RW disc on which you can store your MP3 and digital pictures. When inserting a Picture CD in the DVD player, a screen menu will pop up, showing your JPEG's and/or MP3 files on the disc. Just select the music and pictures files you wish to enjoy and press play or OK. You can watch your pictures on TV with your music playing simultaneously.

        Wide Spectrum Speaker System for true-to-life sound

        Wide spectrum speaker covers the entire audible audio frequency in order to capture and reproduce a more realistic sound. As there is one driver reproducing the entire audio range, this results in minimum phase distortion or time distortion to affect the audio quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          D/A converter
          12bit, 108MHz
          Picture enhancement
          • Progressive scan
          • Video upsampling

        • Sound

          D/A converter
          24 bit, 192 kHz
          Frequency response
          30-20000  Hz
          Signal to noise ratio
          > 65 dB
          Output power (RMS)
          4x75W + 2x100W
          Total Sound Power (RMS)
          500  W
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital
          • Dolby Prologic II
          • DTS
          • Stereo
          Sound Enhancement
          Class "D" Digital Amplifier

        • Loudspeakers

          Center Speaker
          Magnetically shielded
          Center speaker drivers
          3" full range woofer
          Center freq range
          120-20000  Hz
          Center speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Satellite Speaker
          Magnetically shielded front
          Satellite speaker drivers
          3" full range woofer
          Satellite speaker freq range
          120-20000  Hz
          Satellite speaker impedance
          8  ohm
          Subwoofer driver
          6.5" high efficiency woofer
          Subwoofer freq range
          30-120  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          4  ohm
          Subwoofer type
          Passive

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • DivX 3.11
          • DivX 4.x
          • DivX 5.x
          • DivX 6.0
          • DivX Ultra
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          Playback Media
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • DVD-Video
          • Video CD/SVCD
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • MP3
          • Windows Media™ Audio
          • PCM
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R/RW
          MP3 bit rates
          32-256 kbps and VBR

        • Still Picture Playback

          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Playback Media
          • CD-R/RW
          • Picture CD

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Number of Preset Channels
          40
          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW

        • Connectivity

          Rear Connections
          • Analog audio Left/Right in
          • ComponentVideo out Progressive
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • FM Antenna in
          • MW Antenna
          • Easy-Fit Speaker Connectors
          • TV in (audio, cinch)
          Front / Side connections
          Microphone

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Video Cable
          • FM/MW Antenna
          • Quick start guide
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          360  mm
          Set Height
          55  mm
          Set Depth
          327  mm
          Center Speaker Width
          239  mm
          Center Speaker Height
          99  mm
          Center Speaker Depth
          69  mm
          Surround Speaker Width
          97.5  mm
          Surround Speaker Height
          191  mm
          Surround Speaker Depth
          71  mm
          Subwoofer Width
          193  mm
          Subwoofer Height
          265  mm
          Subwoofer Depth
          339  mm
          Packaging Width
          742  mm
          Packaging Height
          275  mm
          Packaging Depth
          414  mm
          Center Speaker Weight
          0.72  kg
          Set weight
          2.9  kg
          Subwoofer Weight
          3.5  kg
          Surround speaker Weight
          0.56  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          11.4  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 1 W

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Video Cable
        • FM/MW Antenna
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.