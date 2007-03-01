Home
    DVD home theater system

    HTS3090/98
      2400 PMPO

      This stylish and compact digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby Digital multi-channel surround sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in your favorite movies and music at home. See all benefits

      This stylish and compact digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby Digital multi-channel surround sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in your favorite movies and music at home. See all benefits

      DVD home theater system

      This stylish and compact digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby Digital multi-channel surround sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in your favorite movies and music at home. See all benefits

        Register

        Turn up your experience

        with cinematic surround sound

        • Progressive Scan
        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

        Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

        Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

        Color-coded connectors provide a simple and user-friendly solution to connect the speakers and subwoofer to the center unit of the home entertainment system simply by plugging the connectors in the matching colored interface at the rear of the center unit.

        Movies: DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, (S)VCD, DivX

        Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

        Dolby Digital for movies or concerts in full surround sound

        Because Dolby Digital and DTS, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        Dolby Pro Logic II for surround sound from stereo sources

        Dolby Pro Logic II is an advanced matrix decoder that derives five channels of surround sound, including two full-range surround channels, from any stereo source.

        Picture CD (JPEG) with music (MP3) playback

        Picture CD is a CD-R or CD-RW disc on which you can store your MP3 and digital pictures. When inserting a Picture CD in the DVD player, a screen menu will pop up, showing your JPEG's and/or MP3 files on the disc. Just select the music and pictures files you wish to enjoy and press play or OK. You can watch your pictures on TV with your music playing simultaneously.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          D/A converter
          10 bit, 54 MHz
          Picture enhancement
          Progressive scan

        • Sound

          D/A converter
          24 bit, 96 kHz
          Frequency response
          20 - 20000  Hz
          Signal to noise ratio
          >60 dB
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital
          • Dolby Prologic II
          • Stereo
          Sound Enhancement
          Class "D" Digital Amplifier
          Output power (RMS)
          5 x 30W + 1 x 50W
          Total Power (RMS)
          200  W

        • Loudspeakers

          Satellite Speaker
          Magnetically shielded front
          Satellite speaker freq range
          150-20000  Hz
          Satellite speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Satellite speaker drivers
          3" full range woofer
          Center Speaker
          Magnetically shielded
          Center freq range
          150-20000  Hz
          Center speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Center speaker drivers
          3" full range woofer
          Subwoofer type
          Passive
          Subwoofer freq range
          40 - 150  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          8  ohm
          Subwoofer driver
          6.5" high efficiency woofer

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • DivX 3.11
          • DivX 4.x
          • DivX 5.x
          Playback Media
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • DVD-Video
          • Video CD/SVCD
          Video disc playback system
          • PAL
          • NTSC

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          MP3
          Playback Media
          • Audio CD
          • CD-R/RW

        • Still Picture Playback

          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Playback Media
          CD-R/RW
          Picture Enhancement
          • Slideshow with MP3 playback
          • Rotate
          • Zoom

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • MW

        • Connectivity

          Rear Connections
          • Component Video output
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • Easy-Fit Speaker Connectors
          • Digital coaxial in 2x
          • TV in (audio, cinch)
          • AUX in
          • FM Antenna
          • AM/MW Antenna

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Quick start guide
          • User Manual
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • CVBS video cable
          • Audio Cable
          • Speaker Cables
          • FM antenna
          • AM antenna
          • Warranty Leaflet

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          360  mm
          Set Height
          48  mm
          Set Depth
          339  mm
          Set weight
          3.0  kg
          Surround Speaker Width
          99.9  mm
          Surround Speaker Height
          95.3  mm
          Surround Speaker Depth
          84.5  mm
          Surround speaker Weight
          0.52  kg
          Center Speaker Width
          99.9  mm
          Center Speaker Height
          95.3  mm
          Center Speaker Depth
          84.5  mm
          Center Speaker Weight
          0.52  kg
          Subwoofer Width
          138  mm
          Subwoofer Height
          318  mm
          Subwoofer Depth
          350  mm
          Subwoofer Weight
          3.38  kg
          Packaging Width
          513  mm
          Packaging Height
          274  mm
          Packaging Depth
          493  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          10.9  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50/60 Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • CVBS video cable
        • Audio Cable
        • Speaker Cables
        • FM antenna
        • AM antenna
        • Warranty Leaflet

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

