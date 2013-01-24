  • 2yrs warranty

    Soundbar speaker

    HTL5160B/12
    Find support for this product
    • Unmatched voice clarity from 3.1 Ch Unmatched voice clarity from 3.1 Ch Unmatched voice clarity from 3.1 Ch
      Soundbar speaker

      HTL5160B/12
      Find support for this product

        Soundbar speaker

        Unmatched voice clarity from 3.1 Ch

        with Google Cast & Spotify Connect

        • 3.1 CH wireless subwoofer
        • Google Cast & Spotify Connect
        • Bluetooth and NFC
        • 1 HDMI in & HDMI out ARC
        Dedicated center-channel speaker for superior voice clarity

        Dedicated center-channel speaker for superior voice clarity

        A centre-channel speaker dedicated especially to voice frequencies anchor speech to the centre of the screen. This offers improved voice positioning and clarity, increasing immersion in movies.

        Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        A built-in Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

        Virtual Surround Sound for a realistic movie experience

        Virtual Surround Sound for a realistic movie experience

        Philips Virtual Surround Sound produces rich and immersive surround sound from less than five-speaker system. Highly advanced spatial algorithms faithfully replicate the sonic characteristics that occur in an ideal 5.1-channel environment. Any high quality stereo source is transformed into true-to-life, multi-channel surround sound. No need to purchase extra speakers, wires or speaker stands to appreciate room-filling sound.

        One-touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth paring

        One-touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth paring

        Pair Bluetooth® devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a soundstage to turn the soundstage on, start Bluetooth® pairing, and begin streaming music.

        EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

        EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

        EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

        Touch panel for intuitive playback and volume control

        Touch panel for intuitive playback and volume control

        Intuitive touch panel controls allows you to control the volume as well as other playback options by simply pressing the touch sensitive controls on the front panel.

        2-way loudspeaker for the best clarity and dynamic range

        2-way loudspeaker for the best clarity and dynamic range

        2-way loudspeaker for the best clarity and explosive dynamic range

        Easily send music from phone to speaker with Google Cast

        Easily send music from phone to speaker with Google Cast

        Enjoy high quality and seamless playback with your favorite music apps. This soundbar has Google Cast built-in so you can cast your favorite music apps from your personal device to your speakers. You can cast from your iPhone®, iPad®, Android phone and tablet, Mac® and Windows® laptop, or Chromebook.

        Philips companion app for easy network setup

        Philips companion app for easy network setup

        Use Philips HCWeSet Manager app to setup and connect your new speakers to your home wireless network and start enjoy the high quality audio and seamless playback experience from your favorite apps*. *It is mandatory to install the app for network setup, as well as services and privacy agreement before you can cast music wirelessly from your music apps. *To cast music from Spotify, You'll need Spotify Premium to use Connect

        Spotify Connect for an effortless native app experience

        Spotify Connect for an effortless native app experience

        Using Spotify Connect you can easily browse, explore, and play music from any room in the house using your smart device as a remote. With a direct Spotify connection, you can play music straight from the cloud so your smart device can be used for calls, videos or even go out of range without interrupting your music. This is also more battery friendly, since energy used for music is minimized. All the same great Spotify features are there, from its ready-made lists to its high sampling rates. Everything you need to discover new music and hear it at its best.

        Wireless subwoofer adds thrill to the action

        Wireless subwoofer adds thrill to the action

        Low-rise profile for the perfect fit in front of your TV

        Low-rise profile for the perfect fit in front of your TV

        Connect to one HDMI in for great picture and sound quality

        Enjoy larger-than-life 3D playback and crystal-clear 5.1 or 7.1 audio by simply plugging our player's audio one HDMI in output to the connection in your non-3D AV receiver.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound Enhancement
          • Night Mode
          • Treble and Bass Control
          • Virtual Surround Sound
          • Audio sync
          • Movie
          • Music
          • Voice
          • Auto Volume Leveler
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital
          • Dolby pro-logic 2
          Speaker output power
          40W x 3
          Subwoofer output power
          200W
          Total Power RMS @ 10% THD
          320  W

        • Loudspeakers

          Loudspeaker types
          Integrated with main unit
          Subwoofer type
          Wireless subwoofer
          Subwoofer driver
          1 x 8" woofer
          Subwoofer freq range
          45 - 200  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          2  ohm
          Drivers per Soundbar
          • 5 x race track woofers
          • 3 x tweeters

        • Connectivity

          Integrated Connections
          • Bluetooth
          • NFC
          iPod/iPhone
          • via 3.5mm Audio In
          • via bluetooth
          Rear Connections
          • Digital optical in
          • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
          • HDMI IN 1
          • Ethernet
          Top connections
          • Audio In (3.5mm)
          • USB 2.0
          Online services
          • Google Cast™
          • Spotify Connect

        • Convenience

          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Automatic audio input mapping
          • One touch standby
          • Remote Control-Passthrough
          • System standby
          • Audio Return Channel

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          MP3

        • Design

          Wall mountable
          Yes

        • Power

          Main unit power supply
          100-240V AC, 50/60 Hz
          Main unit
          Netwroked Standby power comsumption : <6W, ECO Standby power consumption: <0.5 W
          Subwoofer Power supply
          100-240 V~; 50-60 Hz
          Subwoofer
          Netwroked Standby power comsumption : <6W, ECO Standby power consumption: <0.5 W
          Subwoofer power consumption
          30  W

        • Dimensions

          Main Unit (W x H x D)
          1100 x 51 x 69  mm
          Main Unit Weight
          2.2  kg
          Subwoofer (W x H x D)
          205 x 316 x 401  mm
          Packaging (W x H x D)
          475 x 355 x 373  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          12.2  kg
          Subwoofer Weight
          7  kg

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • Safety & Legal Leaflet
          • Trademarks Sheet
          • AC Adapter
          • 2 x Power cords
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Screws (x6)
          • Optical audio cable
          • User manual on CD-ROM

        • Smartphone/Tablet App

          App name
          Philips HCWeSet, Free download from Apple App store and Google Play
          Philips HC WeSet. Free download from Apple App store and Google Play

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Safety & Legal Leaflet
        • Trademarks Sheet
        • AC Adapter
        • 2 x Power cords
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Screws (x6)
        • Optical audio cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Availability of music service depends on country. Please visit the relevant music service website for details.
            • Spotify premium account is required for this speaker.

