      1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound

      Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater system It offers powerful 1000W with deeper bass effect and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits

        1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound

        • Double Bass Sound
        • Bluetooth® and NFC
        • 1000W
        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

        Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

        Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

        Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

        Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

        DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

        DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

        DivX Plus HD on your Blu-ray player and/or DVD player offers the latest in DivX technology to let you enjoy HD videos and movies from the Internet direct to your Philips HDTV or PC. DivX Plus HD supports the playback of DivX Plus content (H.264 HD video with high-quality AAC audio in an MKV file container) while also supporting previous versions of DivX video up to 1080p. DivX Plus HD for true HD digital video.

        One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

        One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

        Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing, and begin streaming music.

        Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

        Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

        Powerful speakers with a bass-reflex system and double basspipes enhance the lower frequencies and deliver rock-solid, deep bass sounds. You'll be able to hear the lowest murmur or the deepest roar.

        1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        Bluetooth wireless music streaming from your music devices

        Bluetooth wireless music streaming from your music devices

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Tallboy speaker output power
          4 x 166 W
          Sound System
          • Dolby True HD
          • DTS-HD Master Audio Essential
          • Dolby Digital 5.1
          Sound Enhancement
          • Night Mode
          • Auto Volume Leveller
          • Double Bass Sound
          • Treble and Bass Control
          Center speaker output power
          166W
          Subwoofer output power
          166 W
          Total Power RMS @ 10% THD
          1000  W

        • Loudspeakers

          Loudspeaker types
          • 1 x Centre speaker
          • 4 x Tallboy speakers
          Center speaker freq range
          150 - 20k  Hz
          Center speaker impedance
          3  ohm
          Satellite speaker freq range
          150 - 20k  Hz
          Satellite speaker impedance
          3  ohm
          Subwoofer type
          Passive
          Subwoofer driver
          1 x 6.5" woofer
          Subwoofer freq range
          20 - 150  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          3  ohm

        • Connectivity

          Front Connections
          • Audio in
          • USB
          Rear Connections
          • Digital coaxial in
          • Digital optical in
          • Easy-Fit Speaker Jacks
          • Ethernet
          • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
          • FM Antenna Socket
          Integrated Connections
          • Bluetooth
          • NFC

        • Convenience

          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Audio Return Channel
          • Automatic audio input mapping
          • One touch play
          • One touch standby
          • Remote Control-Passthrough
          HDMI Features
          • 3D
          • Audio Return Channel (ARC)
          • Deep color

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM

        • Optical Playback Media

          Playable Discs
          • AVCHD
          • BD
          • BD R / BD RE
          • CD
          • CDDA
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD
          • DVD +R/+RW
          • DVD -R/-RW
          • SVCD
          • VCD

        • File Format

          Audio
          • aac
          • mka
          • mp3
          • wma
          Picture
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          Video
          • avi
          • divx
          • mkv
          • mp4
          • mpeg
          • mpg

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • AAC
          • FLAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA
          • Dolby Digital
          • DTS
          MP3 bit rates
          8 - 320kbps

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • AVCHD
          • DivX Plus HD
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • H.264

        • Still Picture Playback

          Compression format
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPEG HD
          • JPEG Progressive
          • PNG
          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Zoom
          • Slideshow with music playback

        • Picture/Display

          Picture enhancement
          • HD (720p, 1080i, 1080p/24fps)
          • Progressive scan

        • Power

          Power consumption
          160  W
          Power supply
          • 220-240V
          • 50Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 0.5 W

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          Electronic User Manual

        • Dimensions

          Center Speaker (W x H x D)
          314 x 110 x 83  mm
          Centre Speaker cable length
          2  m
          Main Unit (W x H x D)
          435 x 58 x 280  mm
          Subwoofer (W x H x D)
          228 x 293 x 310  mm
          Subwoofer cable length
          3  m
          Front Speaker cable length
          3  m
          Front Tallboy Speaker (WxHxD)
          100 x 1143 x 101  mm
          Rear Speaker cable length
          10  m
          Rear Tallboy Speaker (WxHxD)
          100 x 1143 x 101  mm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • Safety & Legal Leaflet
          • Trademarks Sheet
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          • FM antenna
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • User Manual

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          37.6  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 71545 8
          Gross weight
          25.47  kg
          Height
          49.4  cm
          Nett weight
          23.25  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          2.22  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Laying
          Width
          95.4  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 71545 8
          Gross weight
          25.47  kg
          Height
          49.4  cm
          Length
          95.4  cm
          Nett weight
          23.25  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          1
          Tare weight
          2.22  kg
          Width
          37.6  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          28  cm
          Height
          5.8  cm
          Weight
          2.61  kg
          Width
          43.5  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Safety & Legal Leaflet
        • Trademarks Sheet
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • FM antenna
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • User Manual

            • To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.
            • DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
            • Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.

