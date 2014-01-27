Other items in the box
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control
- Safety & Legal Leaflet
- Trademarks Sheet
- User manual on CD-ROM
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with 3D Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits
5.1 Home theater
Total:
Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.
DivX Plus HD on your Blu-ray player and/or DVD player offers the latest in DivX technology to let you enjoy HD videos and movies from the Internet direct to your Philips HDTV or PC. DivX Plus HD supports the playback of DivX Plus content (H.264 HD video with high-quality AAC audio in an MKV file container) while also supporting previous versions of DivX video up to 1080p. DivX Plus HD for true HD digital video.
Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
Get YouTube videos and Picasa photos on your TV now. Enjoy the huge collection of online videos on a larger screen, without even having to turn on your computer. Simply ensure that your Blu-ray player or Home cinema system is connected to the Internet, either wirelessly over Wi-Fi or with a cable to the LAN connector - then sit back and enjoy the best of YouTube & Picasa.
Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.
EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Convenience
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Optical Playback Media
File Format
Audio Playback
Video Playback
Still Picture Playback
Picture/Display
Power
Dimensions
Accessories
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions
