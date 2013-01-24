Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Jamie Oliver Food processor

    HR7782/00
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Speed up your cooking Speed up your cooking Speed up your cooking
      -{discount-value}

      Jamie Oliver Food processor

      HR7782/00
      Overall rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Speed up your cooking

      “I use my food processor every day. This one chops like a ninja and speeds up every aspect of my cooking, whether I’m slicing, shredding or mixing. It can even be used to knock up a quick ice cream. It’s a great kitchen shortcut” Jamie O. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $219.00
      Find similar products

      Jamie Oliver Food processor

      Speed up your cooking

      “I use my food processor every day. This one chops like a ninja and speeds up every aspect of my cooking, whether I’m slicing, shredding or mixing. It can even be used to knock up a quick ice cream. It’s a great kitchen shortcut” Jamie O. See all benefits

      Speed up your cooking

      “I use my food processor every day. This one chops like a ninja and speeds up every aspect of my cooking, whether I’m slicing, shredding or mixing. It can even be used to knock up a quick ice cream. It’s a great kitchen shortcut” Jamie O. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $219.00
      Find similar products

      Jamie Oliver Food processor

      Speed up your cooking

      “I use my food processor every day. This one chops like a ninja and speeds up every aspect of my cooking, whether I’m slicing, shredding or mixing. It can even be used to knock up a quick ice cream. It’s a great kitchen shortcut” Jamie O. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all food-processor

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Jamie Oliver Food processor

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Speed up your cooking

        Serrated knife for your food processor

        • 1000 W
        • 3.4 L bowl
        • 8 accessories
        Reversible shredding disc (fine or coarse)

        Reversible shredding disc (fine or coarse)

        Cooking delicious meals for friends and family doesn't have to be time consuming. This reversible shredding disc ensures that onions, carrots, zucchinis and potatoes are grated in seconds. Useful for curries, salads, stews and gratins - and maybe a great way to bring more vitamins and fibres into your diet!

        Metal double balloon beater for egg whites and cream

        Metal double balloon beater for egg whites and cream

        The double metal balloon beater creates fluffy egg whites and perfectly whipped cream. For best results, use speed 1, which ensures the most fluffy results. Creating delicious desserts has never been easier!

        Innovative serrated knife for quick frozen desserts

        Innovative serrated knife for quick frozen desserts

        Busy parents can now treat their children (or themselves) to healthy frozen desserts. This innovative serrated knife makes instant "ice creams" from frozen berries, yoghurt and honey in a matter of seconds. Thanks to the serrated edges, crushing ice cubes is quick and simple too.

        Adjustable slicing disc for thin to thick slices (1 - 7 mm)

        Adjustable slicing disc for thin to thick slices (1 - 7 mm)

        "We all lead increasingly busy lives, so saving time in the kitchen while still putting tasty and nutritious food on the table is incredibly important. I want busy parents to feel as comfortable as possible using the new Food Processor, which will give back some extra special time to spend with family or friends by reducing meal preparation time." This slicing disc is easily adjusted to enable a variety of different thicknesses of apples, potatoes or other ingredients.

        Exclusive Jamie Oliver recipes for inspiration

        Exclusive Jamie Oliver recipes for inspiration

        Each product in the range of Jamie's Tools by Philips Jamie Oliver comes with exclusive recipes from Jamie to help prepare a range of easy, fresh dishes that all the family will love.

        Visit www.philips.com/jamieoliver for more tips

        Visit www.philips.com/jamieoliver for more tips

        "For me, it's about encouraging more people to enjoy cooking and to feel as comfortable and confident as possible using this kit. And, ultimately, I set out to design a range that I would be genuinely happy to have and use in my own kitchen. Every piece of kit from the Jamie's Tools range by Philips Jamie Oliver has a splash of lovely cornflower blue, the color I chose to match the clean retro shapes we've used. This stuff is meant to be shown off, not hidden away in cupboards."

        Dishwasher safe accessories

        Dishwasher safe accessories

        All Philips Food Processor accessories included in your box are dishwasher safe.

        PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

        PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

        PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Adjustable slicing disc
          1-7 mm
          Balloon beater
          For whipping, whisking , mixing and emulsifying
          Citrus press
          For pressing of citrus fruits
          Kneading tool
          For (heavy) kneading, mixing dough, batter
          Number of inserts/discs
          2
          Stainless steel chopping knife
          • Beating
          • chopping
          • creaming
          • crumbling
          • cutting
          • folding in
          • mashing
          • mincing
          Stainless steel S-blade
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Bowl including lid and blender
          SAN
          Color(s)
          Star white & horizon blue
          Disks, chopping blade
          Stainless steel
          Function buttons
          Pulse
          Housing
          ABS
          Kneading tool, citrus press
          PP
          Knife holder, balloon beater
          POM
          Pusher, inner pusher
          ABS, SAN
          Speed knob
          ABS

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Speeds
          2 + pulse
          RPM-Blender&Grinder Mill(max)
          Up to 20000 rpm
          RPM-Bowl(max)
          Up to 1700 rpm
          RPM-Bowl(min)
          Up to 575 rpm
          Main unit with bowl
          289x254x436 mm

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Safety
          Lid & bowl detection, mechanical 1.5 sec brake
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Dimensions and weight

          Packaging dimensions (L×W×H)
          34.5x53x27  cm
          Product dimensions (L×W×H)
          324.3x273.6x412.1  mm

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations