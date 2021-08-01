ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Speed up your cooking
  • Speed up your cooking

Discontinued

Jamie Oliver Food processor

HR7782/00

3.3

| (16) Reviews

Speed up your cooking

“I use my food processor every day. This one chops like a ninja and speeds up every aspect of my cooking, whether I’m slicing, shredding or mixing. It can even be used to knock up a quick ice cream. It’s a great kitchen shortcut” Jamie O.

See all benefits

Serrated knife for your food processor

Speed up your cooking

  • 1000 W

  • 3.4 L bowl

  • 8 accessories

Reversible shredding disc (fine or coarse)

Reversible shredding disc (fine or coarse)

Cooking delicious meals for friends and family doesn't have to be time consuming. This reversible shredding disc ensures that onions, carrots, zucchinis and potatoes are grated in seconds. Useful for curries, salads, stews and gratins - and maybe a great way to bring more vitamins and fibres into your diet!

Metal double balloon beater for egg whites and cream

Metal double balloon beater for egg whites and cream

The double metal balloon beater creates fluffy egg whites and perfectly whipped cream. For best results, use speed 1, which ensures the most fluffy results. Creating delicious desserts has never been easier!

Innovative serrated knife for quick frozen desserts

Innovative serrated knife for quick frozen desserts

Busy parents can now treat their children (or themselves) to healthy frozen desserts. This innovative serrated knife makes instant "ice creams" from frozen berries, yoghurt and honey in a matter of seconds. Thanks to the serrated edges, crushing ice cubes is quick and simple too.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

16

Reviews

01/08/2021

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Would give minus five stars if I could.

Would not recommend this product. My handle broke on the bowl making the processor useless. I have not been able to find another bowl. I have had this processor for about three years, but have not used it much. With a broken handle, the processor will now join other rubbish in land fill. Not happy.

This review was made for HR7782/00 Jamie Oliver Food processor

This review was made for HR7782/00 Jamie Oliver Food processor

20/01/2019

Australia

Australia

Love this food processor

Great food processor. Fast and powerful, which is great as use it for making lots of raw foods. Good suction so stays firmly on the bench. Have had the food processor just over 4 years and no problems except for the handle falling off. That was quickly replaced.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR7782/00 Jamie Oliver Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR7782/00 Jamie Oliver Food processor

26/04/2016

Australia

Australia

Definitely worth the investment!

I have just recently purchased my first food processor, this product was recommended by a friend. This food processor is incredibly easy to use and adds the professional touch to everything that I make. Now I cannot imagine cooking without it!

This review was made for HR7782/00 Jamie Oliver Food processor

This review was made for HR7782/00 Jamie Oliver Food processor

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.