Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Viva Collection

    Food processor

    HR7762/90
    Find support for this product
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection Food processor

      HR7762/90
      Find support for this product

      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      This Philips Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2 L bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 4 stainless steel discs enabling you to create a variety of your favorite recipes. Accessory storage included. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $159.00
      Find similar products

      Viva Collection Food processor

      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      This Philips Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2 L bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 4 stainless steel discs enabling you to create a variety of your favorite recipes. Accessory storage included. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all food-processor

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        Food processor

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

        Create home made cakes, gratins, salads and more

        • 750 W
        • Compact 3 in 1 setup
        • 2 L bowl
        • Accessories for + 28 functions
        750 W motor for powerful processing

        750 W motor for powerful processing

        This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.

        PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

        PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

        PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

        Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

        Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

        The - dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Various disc inserts to handle shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disc to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise. A chopper mill to grind e.g. coffee beans

        Up to 5 portions in one go

        Up to 5 portions in one go

        The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) enables you to blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.

        Break-resistant jar for intensive use

        Break-resistant jar for intensive use

        A 1.75-liter break-resistant jar has a working capacity of 1 liter for up to up to 5 smoothie portions at once.

        Form fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

        Form fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

        This Philips food processor is designed to be very easy to assemble. Its parts simply click together thanks to the clever form fitting design of the accessories.

        Color coded accessory and speed combinations

        Color coded accessory and speed combinations

        Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.

        Practical accessory storage included

        Practical accessory storage included

        The accessory storage box keeps all your Philips food processor accessories easily at hand. It also helps you to keep all the sharp stainless steel accessories out of harm's way!

        Dishwasher safe accessories

        Dishwasher safe accessories

        All Philips Food Processor accessories included in your box are dishwasher safe.

        Stainless discs to slice, shred, granulate, cut French fries

        Stainless discs to slice, shred, granulate, cut French fries

        Full metal stainless steel discs ensure fast processing so you can spend less effort in preparing home made meals

        2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

        2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

        For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Accessory storage box
          Yes
          Blender Jar
          Yes
          Emulsifying disc
          Yes
          French fry disc
          Yes
          Granulating disc
          Yes
          Grinder mill
          Yes
          Kneading tool
          Yes
          Reversible disc
          slicing/shredding(coarse/fine)
          Stainless steel S-blade
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          Black

        • General specifications

          Speeds
          2+ pulse
          Cord length
          1  m
          Grinder mill capacity
          250 ml
          Blender jar size
          1.75L
          Blender jar working capacity
          1.0L
          Bowl capacity
          2  L
          Bowl max working capacity
          1.5L (dry/liquid)
          Bowl max working capacity.
          500g (Flour)
          RPM-Blender&Grinder Mill(max)
          Up to 21000 rpm
          RPM-Blender&Grinder Mill(min)
          Up to 16500 rpm
          RPM-Bowl(max)
          Up to 1900 rpm
          RPM-Bowl(min)
          Up to 1500 rpm
          Product size (LxWxH)
          210x210x368 mm

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          750  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Safety
          Lid & bowl detection, mechanical 1.5 sec brake

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order