2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
HR7762/90
Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
This Philips Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2 L bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 4 stainless steel discs enabling you to create a variety of your favorite recipes. Accessory storage included.
750 W
Compact 3 in 1 setup
2 L bowl
Accessories for + 28 functions
This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
The - dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Various disc inserts to handle shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disc to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise. A chopper mill to grind e.g. coffee beans
3.9
of 5
23
Reviews
nitinv0078
02/07/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
Great product
Really happy with the product.Way better than other food processors in the market.Creates less noise while in operation and easy to use and operate
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7762/90 Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7762/90 Food processor
Banksie56
16/04/2015
Australia
Brilliant!
This little machine has replaced another well known brand which never preformed well. On the first use of this one I knew I was on a winner. It's zippy and so easy to use and the results are of top quality. It stays on my bench top and gets used every single day. Bravo Philips, another wonderful product!
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7762/90 Food processor
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7762/90 Food processor
annestee
25/08/2013
Australia
Great machine love it
Love this machine use it very often no troubles with it so efficient and washing up is. Breeze. Would buy it again in a flash.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7762/91 Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7762/91 Food processor