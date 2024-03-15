Search terms

    Philips 5000 series

    Powerful 500W Hand Mixer

    HR3781/00
    Powerful kitchen hand mixer for all mixing bowls
      Relax and enjoy baking. This hand mixer mixes or kneads even tough doughs in minutes. Get into every corner of deeper bowls, minimize splatter and reduce cleaning time with its long-reach design and Soft Start feature. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $99.00

        Powerful kitchen hand mixer for all mixing bowls

        Anti-splatter, long-reach design

        • 500W powerful motor
        • Soft Start
        • 5 speeds plus turbo
        • LED screen
        • Splash-free baking
        5 speed settings and Turbo for all mixing needs

        5 speed settings and Turbo for maximum mixing control.

        Accessories included

        Make all your favorite recipes with the included pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks accessories.

        Minimize splashes and reduce cleaning time

        Get into every corner of deeper bowls, minimize splashes and save cleaning time with the new long-reach design. Use the Soft-Start feature to gently build power and avoid splatter.

        Dishwasher* suitable accessories and with easy, clean design

        High quality accessories suitable for easy cleaning in the dishwasher*.

        Minimize mess with the long-reach design

        Minimize mess, splashing, reduce cleaning time yet still access all areas of your mixing bowl with our long-reach design.

        Strong-grip handle for comfortable use

        Lightweight with an ergonomic strong-grip handle designed not to hit the side of bowl and for comfortable use even on tough dough.

        Moveable power cord for more comfort

        Moveable, flexible power cord that can be repositioned for maximum comfort during mixing.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          500  W
          Cord length
          1  m
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz

        • Design

          Available color(s)
          Black

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          210 x 126 x 280  mm
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          166 x 118 x 220  mm
          Weight of product
          1,044  kg
          Weight incl. packaging
          1,30  kg

        • General specifications

          Speeds
          5
          Turbo function
          Yes
          Product features
          • Ergonomic grip
          • Turbo function
          • Easy to clean
          • LED display
          • On/off switch

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic
          Material accessories
          Stainless steel

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Accessories included

          Stainless steel dough hooks
          Yes
          Stainless steel wire beaters
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          >90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

            • Please check DFU for more details on dishwasher-suitable accessories.

