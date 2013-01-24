Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Series 5000

    Blender

    HR3573/92
    Overall rating / 5
    • Perfectly fine results twice as fast Perfectly fine results twice as fast Perfectly fine results twice as fast
      -{discount-value}

      Series 5000 Blender

      HR3573/92
      Overall rating / 5

      Perfectly fine results twice as fast

      ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Series 5000 Blender

      Perfectly fine results twice as fast

      ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection. See all benefits

      Perfectly fine results twice as fast

      ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Series 5000 Blender

      Perfectly fine results twice as fast

      ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all blender

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Series 5000

        Series 5000

        Blender

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Perfectly fine results twice as fast

        Thanks to powerful ProBlend Crush Technology

        • ProBlend Crush Technology
        Powerful, yet energy efficient 1000 W motor

        Powerful, yet energy efficient 1000 W motor

        Powerful but energy efficient 1000 W motor for balancing power efficiency and perfect blending results. Designed to maximize the performance of the ProBlend Crush technology.

        ProBlend Crush technology with 6 blades for fine blends

        ProBlend Crush technology with 6 blades for fine blends

        ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection

        Maximum 2 L capacity, working jar capacity 1.5L

        Maximum 2 L capacity, working jar capacity 1.5L

        The large 2 L jar has a working capacity of 1.5 L for deliciously blended smoothies to share with the whole family or save for later

        Large innovative ribbed design glass jar

        Large innovative ribbed design glass jar

        The innovative ribbed glass jar design ensures the optimal flow of ingredients for the finest blending results.

        Dishwasher-safe parts

        Dishwasher-safe parts

        All detachable parts of your Philips blender are dishwasher safe.

        Removable blade unit for easy cleaning

        Removable blade unit for easy cleaning

        Its removable blade unit is designed for more thorough cleaning. All detachable parts are also dishwasher safe.

        Easy-grip control dial with multiple speeds

        Easy-grip control dial with multiple speeds

        Our control dial is molded with non-slip grip, so you can easily control the blender speed. From gentle blending for soft fruits – to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables. It’s up to you with our manual speed control.

        On the go bottle accessory with line level marks

        On the go bottle accessory with line level marks

        Enjoy healthy smoothies even on the go with the on the go tumbler accessory

        2-year worldwide warranty

        You enjoy a 2-year worldwide warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

        Pulse function for smoother blending

        Blend your mixes thoroughly smooth by using the handy pulse control – so all the bits and pieces are brought down to the blades for another round of fine blending.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Jar
          • On-the-go tumbler

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Pulse
          • Variable speed
          Type of lid
          Removable
          Blade
          6 star blade
          Speed UI
          Rotary knob

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity jar
          2  L
          Power
          1000  W
          Working capacity jar
          1.5  L

        • Design

          Color
          Metallic

        • Finishing

          Material blade
          Stainless Steel
          Material jar
          Glass
          Material of main body
          Metal

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order