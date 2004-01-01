Search terms

    Daily Collection ProMix Handblender

    HR2543/00
    • Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button
      Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button

      With powerful motor and unique ergonomic design the new daily hand blender provides fast and efficient blending with the touch of a button, helping you effortlessly prepare healthy homemade meals every day

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        ProMix Handblender

        Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button

        Enjoy effortless healthy homemade meals every day

        • Intuitive
        • Easy
        • Powerful
        Anti-Splash blade guard

        Anti-Splash blade guard

        The special wave shapes in the bottom part of the hand blender blending bar guarantees no splashes or mess while you blend

        Ergonomic design

        Ergonomic design

        The robust and ergonomic design offers convenience and ease of use for consumers

        ProMix Advanced blending technology

        ProMix Advanced blending technology

        Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending

        Single button release system

        Single button release system

        Easily attach and detach accessories for various functions with one press of a button.

        Single whisk

        Single whisk

        Single Whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pancake batter and more.

        Turbo function for extra power

        Turbo function for extra power

        With the Turbo function of the Philips hand blender you can cut even the toughest ingredients with a touch of a button

        Compact chopper

        With the compact chopper accessory, you can easily chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Design specifications

          Material housing
          Plastic
          Material bar
          Metal

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Beaker
          • Compact chopper
          • Whisk

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          700  W

        • Design

          Color
          White

        • General specifications

          Speed setting
          2 (including turbo)

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

