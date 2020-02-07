Search terms

    Series 5000

    Blender Core

    HR2224/00
      Series 5000 Blender Core

      HR2224/00
      Perfectly fine results twice as fast

      ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 4-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 800 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection. See all benefits

      Series 5000 Blender Core

      Perfectly fine results twice as fast

      ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 4-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 800 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection. See all benefits

        Perfectly fine results twice as fast

        Thanks to powerful ProBlend Crush Technology

        • ProBlend Crush Technology
        2-year worldwide warranty

        2-year worldwide warranty

        You enjoy a 2-year worldwide warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

        Powerful, yet energy efficient 800 W motor

        Powerful, yet energy efficient 800 W motor

        Powerful but energy efficient 800 W motor for balancing power efficiency and perfect blending results. Designed to maximize the performance of the ProBlend Crush technology.

        Perfectly crushed ice and tough ingredients, 2x faster

        Perfectly crushed ice and tough ingredients, 2x faster

        ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 4-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 800 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection.

        Maximum 2 L capacity, working jar capacity 1.5 L

        Maximum 2 L capacity, working jar capacity 1.5 L

        The large 2 L jar has a working capacity of 1.5 L for deliciously blended smoothies to share with the whole family or save for later.

        Easy-grip control dial with 3 speed settings

        Easy-grip control dial with 3 speed settings

        Our control dial is molded with non-slip grip, so you can easily control the blender speed. From gentle blending for soft fruits – to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables. It’s up to you with our manual speed control.

        Removable blade unit for easy cleaning

        Removable blade unit for easy cleaning

        Its removable blade unit is designed for more thorough cleaning. All detachable parts are also dishwasher safe.

        Dishwasher-safe parts

        Dishwasher-safe parts

        All detachable parts of your Philips blender are dishwasher safe.

        Large innovative ribbed design jar

        Large innovative ribbed design jar

        The innovative ribbed jar design ensures the optimal flow of ingredients for the finest blending results.

        Pulse function for smoother blending

        Blend your mixes thoroughly smooth by using the handy pulse control – so all the bits and pieces are brought down to the blades for another round of fine blending.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Accessories

          Included
          Jar

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          800  W
          Cord length
          0.85  m
          Capacity jar
          2  l
          Working capacity jar
          1.5  l

        • Design

          Color
          White

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          180x167x408  mm
          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          200x336x276  mm
          Weight of product
          2.09  kg
          Weight incl. packaging
          2.82  kg

        • General specifications

          Type of lid
          Removable
          Product features
          • Dishwasher safe
          • 3+Pulse
          • 3 Fixed speed settings
          Blade
          4-star blade
          Speed UI
          Rotary knob

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Metal Wrap & Plastic
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material jar
          Plastic SAN

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

