      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruits and vegetables. Cleaning can be done within 1 minute thanks to the revolutionary “QUICKClean” technology. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice every day! See all benefits

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

        Make up to 2L of juice in one go and clean up with

        • 700W
        • QuickClean
        • 2 L, XL tube
        Juice up to 2L in one go

        Juice up to 2L in one go

        You can make up to 2L of juice in one go without needing to empty the pulp container.

        Powerful 700 W motor

        Powerful 700 W motor

        Strong 700 W motor for blending, mixing and crushing effectively.

        XL feeding tube (75mm)

        XL feeding tube (75mm)

        The 75 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.

        QuickClean technology

        QuickClean technology

        The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

        QuickClean sieve

        QuickClean sieve

        A lot of pulp fibres usually get stuck in the sieve, which makes it very difficult to clean. Thanks to the innovative QuickClean technology all surfaces of the sieve are smooth, which helps you wipe away the fibres with a standard kitchen sponge.

        All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

        All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

        The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means there is no need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid anymore. Due to the round design and smooth surfaces without nooks and crannies, the pulp is easy to reach and the container is much easier to clean.

        Easy checking of the pulp with see-through pulp container

        Easy checking of the pulp with see-through pulp container

        Enjoy a true interactive juicing experience. The lid and the pulp container are transparent so you can see your fruits and vegetables being juiced. You also directly see when the container is full which means it is time to empty it.

        Quick and easy assembly of all parts

        Quick and easy assembly of all parts

        Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

        Smooth and easy to clean surfaces

        The juicer is designed with round shapes and smooth surfaces to facilitate easy rinsing under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          Oyster white
          Material housing
          ABS Plastic
          Material jug
          SAN jug and PS cover
          Material pulp container and pusher
          PS

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Safety clamps
          Yes
          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Speed setting
          1

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          700  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          1  m
          Pulp container
          1.2  L
          Feeding tube dia
          75  mm
          Capacity
          2  L
          Capacity juice jug
          800  ml

        • Easy to clean

          Dishwasher-safe accessories
          Yes
          Quickclean
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

