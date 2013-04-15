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    • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
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      Viva Collection Juicer

      HR1855/30

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruits and vegetables. Cleaning can be done within 1 minute thanks to the revolutionary “QUICKClean” technology. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice every day!

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      Suggested retail price: $169.00

      Viva Collection Juicer

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      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      Make up to 2L of juice in one go and clean up with

      • 700W
      • QuickClean
      • 2 L, XL tube
      Juice up to 2L in one go

      Juice up to 2L in one go

      You can make up to 2L of juice in one go without needing to empty the pulp container.

      Powerful 700 W motor

      Powerful 700 W motor

      Strong 700 W motor for blending, mixing and crushing effectively.

      XL feeding tube (75mm)

      XL feeding tube (75mm)

      The 75 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.

      QuickClean technology

      QuickClean technology

      The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

      QuickClean sieve

      QuickClean sieve

      A lot of pulp fibres usually get stuck in the sieve, which makes it very difficult to clean. Thanks to the innovative QuickClean technology all surfaces of the sieve are smooth, which helps you wipe away the fibres with a standard kitchen sponge.

      All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

      All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

      The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means there is no need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid anymore. Due to the round design and smooth surfaces without nooks and crannies, the pulp is easy to reach and the container is much easier to clean.

      Easy checking of the pulp with see-through pulp container

      Easy checking of the pulp with see-through pulp container

      Enjoy a true interactive juicing experience. The lid and the pulp container are transparent so you can see your fruits and vegetables being juiced. You also directly see when the container is full which means it is time to empty it.

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

      Smooth and easy to clean surfaces

      The juicer is designed with round shapes and smooth surfaces to facilitate easy rinsing under the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        ABS Plastic
        Color(s)
        Oyster white
        Material jug
        SAN jug and PS cover
        Material pulp container and pusher
        PS

      • Easy to clean

        Dishwasher-safe accessories
        Yes
        Quickclean
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1  m
        Power
        700  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Capacity
        2  l
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Pulp container
        1.2  l
        Feeding tube dia
        75  mm
        Capacity juice jug
        800  ml

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        1
        Safety clamps
        Yes

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