    Jamie Oliver Hand blender

    HR1680/00
    Simple, quick & effective
      Simple, quick & effective

      "Being handheld means you can blend directly in your pan, whether it's a pot or even a deep roasting tray for the perfect gravy. It's perfect for soups or for whizzing small batches of anything from salad dressings to pesto" Jamie O.

        Simple, quick & effective

        Blender with innovative ProMix technology

        • 650 W
        • Metal bar
        • Chopper & 1 accessory
        1.0L beaker with lid keeps smoothies and batters fresh

        1.0L beaker with lid keeps smoothies and batters fresh

        This beaker is really useful when preparing homemade sauces, pancake batters or smoothies with your hand blender. If you don't finish the batch in one go, pop on the lid and keep it in the fridge for later. It couldn't be easier!

        Innovative ProMix technology for best results

        Innovative ProMix technology for best results

        The innovative ProMix technology represents the ultimate in speed and efficacy, to deliver only the finest and evenly cut results.

        Exclusive Jamie Oliver recipes for inspiration

        Exclusive Jamie Oliver recipes for inspiration

        Each product in the range of Jamie's Tools by Philips Jamie Oliver comes with exclusive recipes from Jamie to help prepare a range of easy, fresh dishes that all the family will love.

        Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise

        Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise

        This accessory attaches easily to your hand blender top. It is useful when preparing fluffy whipped cream and homemade mayonnaise. After use, remember to take out the whisk which can be cleaned in the dishwasher. The connecting section should be wiped clean and not be put in the dish washer.

        Long lasting, titanium coated blade

        Long lasting, titanium coated blade

        The ultimate helping hand in the kitchen, the new Philips Jamies Oliver hand blender features a strong, titanium coated blade which ensures it stays sharper for much longer.

        Powerful 650W motor with power and turbo buttons

        Powerful 650W motor with power and turbo buttons

        The ultimate helping hand in the kitchen, the new Philips Jamie Oliver hand blender features a strong 650W motor with a simple "on / off" button as well as a turbo button, ensuring that busy families can enjoy fresh, healthy food every night of the week.

        Visit www.philips.com/jamieoliver for more tips

        Visit www.philips.com/jamieoliver for more tips

        "For me, it's about encouraging more people to enjoy cooking and to feel as comfortable and confident as possible using this kit. And, ultimately, I set out to design a range that I would be genuinely happy to have and use in my own kitchen. Every piece of kit from the Jamie's Tools range by Philips Jamie Oliver has a splash of lovely cornflower blue, the color I chose to match the clean retro shapes we've used. This stuff is meant to be shown off, not hidden away in cupboards."

        Chopper to chop onion or prepare pestos

        Chopper to chop onion or prepare pestos

        This compact chopper stands sturdy on any kitchen counter and is useful when chopping smaller quantities of onions, herbs or cheese. Homemade pestos and salsas are also really simple to make and add a completely fresh touch to your meals. After use, the knife and chopper detach easily for cleaning in the dishwasher. The top connecting lid can be wiped clean and should not be put in the dishwasher.

        Dishwasher safe accessories

        Dishwasher safe accessories

        We know that you want to spend your time preparing, cooking and enjoying food rather than washing up! The accessories in the Philips Jamie Oliver range are therefore dishwasher safe.

        Helps to prepare anything from salad dressings to pesto

        Helps to prepare anything from salad dressings to pesto

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          Star white & horizon blue
          Material bar
          Metal
          Material housing
          PP and rubber
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material jar
          SAN

        • General specifications

          Detachable shaft
          With 2 buttons
          Speed setting
          2
          Turbo function
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Beaker
          1 L
          Chopper
          Yes
          Whisk
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Wattage
          650  W

        • Dimensions and weight

          Packaging dimensions (L×W×H)
          24x13x44  cm
          Product dimensions (L×W×H)
          91x68x380  mm

