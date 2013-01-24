  • 2yrs warranty

    Daily Collection

    Hand blender

    HR1606/00
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Healthy homemade food made easy
      Daily Collection Hand blender

      HR1606/00
      Overall rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Healthy homemade food made easy

      The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with a uniquely designed blending foot and a potato masher accessory, giving smooth results for soups, purees and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $59.95

      Daily Collection Hand blender

      Healthy homemade food made easy

      The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with a uniquely designed blending foot and a potato masher accessory, giving smooth results for soups, purees and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy. See all benefits

      Healthy homemade food made easy

      The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with a uniquely designed blending foot and a potato masher accessory, giving smooth results for soups, purees and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $59.95

      Daily Collection Hand blender

      Healthy homemade food made easy

      The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with a uniquely designed blending foot and a potato masher accessory, giving smooth results for soups, purees and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy. See all benefits

        Healthy homemade food made easy

        For perfectly blended soups, purees and shakes

        • 550 W, metal bar
        • ProMix
        • 0,5 L Beaker, potato masher
        • 1 speed
        2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

        2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

        With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.

        Slim-grip to fit any hand

        Slim-grip to fit any hand

        The Daily Collection Hand blender has a slim-grip to fit any hand.

        Strong 550 W motor

        Strong 550 W motor

        Strong 550 W motor for the toughest ingredients.

        Optimal food flow and blending performance

        Optimal food flow and blending performance

        Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

        Masher accessory for smoothest mashed potatoes

        Masher accessory for smoothest mashed potatoes

        With the masher acessory for the Philips hand blender you can mash potatoes silky smooth.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Beaker
          0.5 L
          Potato masher
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          White
          Material bar
          Metal
          Material housing
          PP and rubber
          Material beaker
          SAN
          Material blade
          Stainless steel

        • General specifications

          Detachable shaft
          With 2 buttons
          Speed setting
          1

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          550  W
          Voltage
          220V-240  V

