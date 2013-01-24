Home
    Daily Collection

    Hand blender

    HR1605/00
    Healthy homemade food made easy
      Daily Collection Hand blender

      HR1605/00
      Healthy homemade food made easy

      The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot and chopper accessory. Giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups and chopped herbs. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!

      Daily Collection Hand blender

      Healthy homemade food made easy

      The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot and chopper accessory. Giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups and chopped herbs. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Healthy homemade food made easy

      The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot and chopper accessory. Giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups and chopped herbs. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Daily Collection Hand blender

      Healthy homemade food made easy

      The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot and chopper accessory. Giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups and chopped herbs. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy! See all benefits

        Healthy homemade food made easy

        For perfectly blended soups and chopped herbs

        • 550 W, metal bar
        • ProMix
        • 0,5 L Beaker, chopper
        • 1 speed
        2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

        2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

        With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.

        Single switch

        Single switch

        Single switch for easy use.

        Slim-grip to fit any hand

        Slim-grip to fit any hand

        The Daily Collection Hand blender has a slim-grip to fit any hand.

        Strong 550 W motor

        Strong 550 W motor

        Strong 550 W motor for the toughest ingredients.

        Optimal food flow and blending performance

        Optimal food flow and blending performance

        Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

        Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

        Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

        With the compact chopper accessory of the Philips hand blender you can chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Beaker
          0.5 L
          Chopper
          Compact chopper

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          White
          Material bar
          Metal
          Material housing
          PP and rubber
          Material beaker
          SAN
          Material blade
          Stainless steel

        • General specifications

          Detachable shaft
          With 2 buttons
          Speed setting
          1

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          550  W
          Voltage
          220V-240  V

