Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Whips and mixes to perfection Whips and mixes to perfection Whips and mixes to perfection

      Daily Collection Mixer

      HR1459/00

      Whips and mixes to perfection

      This Philips mixer with a powerful 300 W motor gives you perfect end results with the least effort-when kneading, mixing or whisking. Plus added control with 5 dedicated speeds setting for all your recipes.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Daily Collection Mixer

      Similar products

      See all Mixer

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Daily Collection
      - {discount-value}

      Daily Collection

      Mixer

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Whips and mixes to perfection

      For delicious, homemade desserts and cakes

      • 300 W
      • 5 speeds
      • Strip beater
      Powerful 300 W motor

      Powerful 300 W motor

      A powerful 300 W motor that beats, whips and kneads to perfection

      5 speeds plus turbo for a variety of recipes

      5 speeds plus turbo for a variety of recipes

      Dedicated 5 speeds plus turbo for a variety of recipes

      Stainless steel strip beaters and dough hooks

      Stainless steel strip beaters and dough hooks

      Stainless steel strip beaters and dough hooks included.

      Cord clip to wrap and store tidily

      Cord clip to wrap and store tidily

      Clip to wrap and store cord after use

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        ABS
        Color(s)
        White
        Material beaters/dough hooks
        Stainless steel

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        300  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Speeds
        5 + turbo

      • General specifications

        Speed setting
        5 speeds and Turbo
        Cord storage clip
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Stainless steel dough hooks
        Yes
        Stainless steel strip beaters
        Yes

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.