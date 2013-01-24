Home
      Keep a close shave

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

        Keep a close shave

        Change heads every 2 years for best results

        • Lift & Cut
        • Fits HQ900 series
        • Fits HQ64, HQ66, HQ68, HQ69
        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

        15 razor-sharp blades for a fast and close shave

        15 razor-sharp blades for a fast and close shave

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Shaving heads per packaging
          3
          Fits product types
          • HQ130
          • HQ132
          • HQ136
          • HQ30
          • HQ33
          • HQ40
          • HQ402
          • HQ404
          • HQ41
          • HQ42
          • HQ441
          • HQ444
          • HQ46
          • HQ460
          • HQ468
          • HQ481
          • HQ489
          • HQ5824
          • HQ6415
          • HQ6423
          • HQ6445
          • HQ6605
          • HQ6610
          • HQ6613
          • HQ6646
          • HQ6675
          • HQ6676
          • HQ6695
          • HQ6696
          • HQ6831
          • HQ6842
          • HQ6843
          • HQ6844
          • HQ6857
          • HQ6859
          • HQ6863
          • HQ6874
          • HQ6879
          • HQ6900
          • HQ6920
          • HQ6940
          • HQ6941
          • HQ6950
          • HQ6970
          • HQ6990
          • HQ801
          • HQ802
          • HQ805
          • HQ806
          • HS190

