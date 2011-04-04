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    • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave

      shaving heads

      HQ56/50

      Keep a close shave

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $62.95

      shaving heads

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      Keep a close shave

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • CloseCut
      • Fits HQ900 series
      • Fits HQ64, HQ66, HQ68, HQ69
      CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave

      CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave

      CloseCut blades are precision-engineered to give you a reliably close shave every time. The durable self-sharpening blades don't wear off to ensure that your shave stays effective and fast.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Fits product types
        • HQ6415
        • HQ6423
        • HQ6610
        • HQ6613
        • HQ6646
        • HQ6675
        • HQ6676
        • HQ6695
        • HQ6696
        • HQ6831
        • HQ6842
        • HQ6843
        • HQ6844
        • HQ6857
        • HQ6859
        • HQ6863
        • HQ6874
        • HQ6879
        • HQ6900
        • HQ6920
        • HQ6940
        • HQ6941
        • HQ6950
        • HQ6970
        • HQ6990
        • HQ6640\HQ6605
        • HQ6645
        • HQ6849
        • HQ6853
        • HQ6854
        • HQ6855
        Shaving heads per packaging
        3
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