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    • Close even on the neck Close even on the neck Close even on the neck

      Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

      HQ6996/16

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Close even on the neck

      A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Flex & Float system is combined with CloseCut blades, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

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      Close even on the neck

      CloseCut blades

      • CloseCut heads Flex & Float
      • 35+ min cordless use/1h charge
      • Pop-up trimmer
      CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave

      CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave

      CloseCut blades are precision-engineered to give you a reliably close shave every time. The durable self-sharpening blades don't wear off to ensure that your shave stays effective and fast.

      Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

      Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave

      35+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

      35+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

      You'll have 35+ minutes of shaving time that's around 14 shaves after 1 hour of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

      Can be used corded and cordless

      Can be used corded and cordless

      Use your Philips shaver corded or cordless with the recharged battery for maximum power and freedom.

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

      Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

      Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

      This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

      Charging indicator

      Charging indicator

      Replacement heads

      For maximum performance replace your shaving heads every two years with HQ56

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap
        Pop-up trimmer included
        Yes

      • Power

        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Run time
        35  minute(s)

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ56

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        Flex & Float System
        Shaving system
        CloseCut

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Charging indicator
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use

      What's in the box?

      Packaging Photograph

      Other items in the box

      • Cleaning brush
      • Protection cap
      Badge-D2C

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