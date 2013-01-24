Home
    Shaver series 3000

    Dry electric shaver

    HQ6996/16
      Close even on the neck

      A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Flex & Float system is combined with CloseCut blades, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave. See all benefits

        Close even on the neck

        CloseCut blades

        • CloseCut heads Flex & Float
        • 35+ min cordless use/1h charge
        • Pop-up trimmer
        CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave

        CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave

        CloseCut blades are precision-engineered to give you a reliably close shave every time. The durable self-sharpening blades don't wear off to ensure that your shave stays effective and fast.

        Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

        Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave

        35+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

        35+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

        You'll have 35+ minutes of shaving time that's around 14 shaves after 1 hour of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

        Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

        Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

        Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

        This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

        Can be used corded and cordless

        Can be used corded and cordless

        Charging indicator

        Charging indicator

        Replacement heads

        For maximum performance replace your shaving heads every two years with HQ56

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          Flex & Float System
          Shaving system
          CloseCut

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Charging indicator
          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling
          Operation
          Corded & Cordless use

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap
          Pop-up trimmer included
          Yes

        • Power

          Run time
          35  min
          Charging
          1 hour full charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ56

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Cleaning brush
        • Protection cap

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

