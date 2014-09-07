2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
HP6581/00
Reveal your skin's perfection
Philips SatinPerfect epilator with SkinPerfect system removes even fine, short hairs while protecting the skin. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes Wet&Dry precision epilator, shaving head with comb and smart tweezers
Wet & dry
Deluxe edition
This epilator has ceramic textured discs to gently remove even the finest hair
This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.
For wet and dry usage.
2.7
of 5
10
Reviews
Demi95
07/09/2014
Australia
LOVE, LOVE, LOVE!
This is the first epilator I've ever tried and it definitely made my first experience a great one! After about 10-15 minutes of trying to psych myself up, I finally went for it! I'm not usually impressed this much but boy do I love this product! THANK YOU PHILLIPS!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilator
Has1990
09/03/2013
United Kingdom
Best Epilator I Have Used
I have been waxing legs, under arms and bikini area for years now, and i started to get bored doing it as i personally thought it was a slow process and i preferred doing it myself at home, i have always thought about buying an epilator and i had come across this one as i was looking for an expensive one and one that that can be used in the bath/shower. I used it for the first time today, and it really wasn't as painful as i thought it was going to be!! i was very surprised, it was probably because i used it under the shower as well, and the precision epilator that came with it was excellent for my under arm, as i find that area very sensitive. Pain rating for my legs/thigh 2/5 Pain rating for underarm 3/5 (bear in mind everyone is different)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilator
louise
13/12/2013
Australia
quality product
Good quality product that is so easy to use and does not hurt. But as everyone's pain threshold is different this may not be the case. Loved that it came with the precision epilator except I still prefer to use the main epilator as it pulls the hairs out faster, more easily and does not hurt as much due to some vibration system. Didn't like the light on the tweezers as it was so strong but I can definitely see how useful it can be. Would definitely recommend this, was a great first epilator purchase!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilator