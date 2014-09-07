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Discontinued

SatinPerfectEpilator

HP6581/00

2.7

| (10) Reviews

Reveal your skin's perfection

Philips SatinPerfect epilator with SkinPerfect system removes even fine, short hairs while protecting the skin. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes Wet&Dry precision epilator, shaving head with comb and smart tweezers

See all benefits

Epilator with Skin Perfect system

Reveal your skin's perfection

  • Wet & dry

  • Deluxe edition

Ceramic textured discs remove even fine, short hairs

Ceramic textured discs remove even fine, short hairs

This epilator has ceramic textured discs to gently remove even the finest hair

Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling skin

Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling skin

This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.

Wet & Dry for use in and out of the shower

Wet & Dry for use in and out of the shower

For wet and dry usage.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

10

Reviews

07/09/2014

Australia

Australia

LOVE, LOVE, LOVE!

This is the first epilator I've ever tried and it definitely made my first experience a great one! After about 10-15 minutes of trying to psych myself up, I finally went for it! I'm not usually impressed this much but boy do I love this product! THANK YOU PHILLIPS!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilator

09/03/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best Epilator I Have Used

I have been waxing legs, under arms and bikini area for years now, and i started to get bored doing it as i personally thought it was a slow process and i preferred doing it myself at home, i have always thought about buying an epilator and i had come across this one as i was looking for an expensive one and one that that can be used in the bath/shower. I used it for the first time today, and it really wasn't as painful as i thought it was going to be!! i was very surprised, it was probably because i used it under the shower as well, and the precision epilator that came with it was excellent for my under arm, as i find that area very sensitive. Pain rating for my legs/thigh 2/5 Pain rating for underarm 3/5 (bear in mind everyone is different)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilator

13/12/2013

Australia

Australia

quality product

Good quality product that is so easy to use and does not hurt. But as everyone's pain threshold is different this may not be the case. Loved that it came with the precision epilator except I still prefer to use the main epilator as it pulls the hairs out faster, more easily and does not hurt as much due to some vibration system. Didn't like the light on the tweezers as it was so strong but I can definitely see how useful it can be. Would definitely recommend this, was a great first epilator purchase!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilator

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