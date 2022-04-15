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2 year warranty
30-day return
Free delivery from $150
SatinPerfect Epilator
Discontinued
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HP6581/00
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User Manual
All (4)
Will I damage the lymphatic vessels in my armpit when I use the epilator?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
What kind of batteries do the smart tweezers need and how do I change them?
My Philips Epilator is noisy