At-home CPAP performance and comfort on the go
Keep your comfortable, all-night therapy going, everywhere you go. The DreamStation Go system includes our powerful, lightweight travel CPAP and innovative heated humidifier to deliver the same therapy enjoyed by over 5 million users. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Portable CPAP machine
The DreamStation Go is the only heated humidifier with micro-flexible standard 12mm tubing. The 12mm tubing is Philips smallest and lightest tubing ever offered⁷, providing enhanced packability, flexibility and freedom of movement while you sleep. Fast and easy click connections on each end of the tubing. Features a slim connection to our DreamWear mask, and includes a 22mm ISO adapter for other masks.
DreamStation Go features water-saving technology designed to give you a full night of heated humidification⁴ by actively monitoring ambient conditions and therapy settings and automatically adjusting moisture delivery when humidifier target time is enabled. Also, In the event you underfill or forget to fill the humidifier, our heater plate shutdown feature will take over to prevent dry, uncomfortable air from being delivered to you for the remainder of the night.
The DreamStation Go heated humidifier’s water-saving technology adapts to a wide range of ambient conditions to deliver humidification evenly throughout the full night’s sleep.⁴ You can enjoy the same all-night comfort you experience at home, no matter where your travels take you.
Sleep apnea doesn’t stay behind when you’re away from home. That’s why the DreamStation Go is compatible with our DreamMapper self-management tool. DreamMapper combines your home and travel data in one place so you can see how well your night’s sleep went, how you’re progressing, and track your improvements towards your goals — every day, anywhere you are.
Bring all the benefits of your home CPAP along, every time you travel. The powerful DreamStation Go features an intuitive color touchscreen for quick, simple setup and easy navigation, and includes Bluetooth connectivity for tracking and monitoring of your progress across both home and travel CPAPs.
With the freedom to use tap, bottled or distilled water³, the DreamStation Go heated humidifier reduces the inconvenience of taking along heavy, bulky containers or searching for distilled water when you arrive. That means you can choose to travel light and still enjoy the same comfort of heated humidification that you experience at home.
When you’ve found a mask you’re comfortable with, the last thing you want to do is be forced to switch your mask while travelling. The DreamStation Go heated humidifier is designed to work with any mask that works for you, so you can enjoy on-the-go heated humidification from the comfort of your own mask.²
At half the size of our trusted System one and DreamStation platforms, the compact DreamStation Go is our smallest, lightest PAP⁵. The DreamStation Go system combines the humidifier and trusted device together in one compact, convenient package that fits easily into your suitcase. The system complies with FAA requirements⁶ so now where your travel takes you, you can take your therapy on the go.
Product Details
Humidifier Details
Technical information