    DreamStation Go and Humidifier

    Portable CPAP machine

    HH1478/00
      At-home CPAP performance and comfort on the go

      Keep your comfortable, all-night therapy going, everywhere you go. The DreamStation Go system includes our powerful, lightweight travel CPAP and innovative heated humidifier to deliver the same therapy enjoyed by over 5 million users. See all benefits

        At-home CPAP performance and comfort on the go

        • Philips thinnest travel humidifer
        • Uses tap or bottled water³
        • Works with any mask you like²
        • DreamMapper compatibility
        Micro-flexible standard 12mm tubing

        Micro-flexible standard 12mm tubing

        The DreamStation Go is the only heated humidifier with micro-flexible standard 12mm tubing. The 12mm tubing is Philips smallest and lightest tubing ever offered⁷, providing enhanced packability, flexibility and freedom of movement while you sleep. Fast and easy click connections on each end of the tubing. Features a slim connection to our DreamWear mask, and includes a 22mm ISO adapter for other masks.

        Smart humidification. All night long.

        Smart humidification. All night long.

        DreamStation Go features water-saving technology designed to give you a full night of heated humidification⁴ by actively monitoring ambient conditions and therapy settings and automatically adjusting moisture delivery when humidifier target time is enabled. Also, In the event you underfill or forget to fill the humidifier, our heater plate shutdown feature will take over to prevent dry, uncomfortable air from being delivered to you for the remainder of the night.

        Manages water usage evenly for comfort throughout the night

        Manages water usage evenly for comfort throughout the night

        The DreamStation Go heated humidifier’s water-saving technology adapts to a wide range of ambient conditions to deliver humidification evenly throughout the full night’s sleep.⁴ You can enjoy the same all-night comfort you experience at home, no matter where your travels take you.

        Stay in control with DreamMapper, even on the go

        Stay in control with DreamMapper, even on the go

        Sleep apnea doesn’t stay behind when you’re away from home. That’s why the DreamStation Go is compatible with our DreamMapper self-management tool. DreamMapper combines your home and travel data in one place so you can see how well your night’s sleep went, how you’re progressing, and track your improvements towards your goals — every day, anywhere you are.

        The same features and connectivity you enjoy at home

        The same features and connectivity you enjoy at home

        Bring all the benefits of your home CPAP along, every time you travel. The powerful DreamStation Go features an intuitive color touchscreen for quick, simple setup and easy navigation, and includes Bluetooth connectivity for tracking and monitoring of your progress across both home and travel CPAPs.

        Freedom to use tap water³

        Freedom to use tap water³

        With the freedom to use tap, bottled or distilled water³, the DreamStation Go heated humidifier reduces the inconvenience of taking along heavy, bulky containers or searching for distilled water when you arrive. That means you can choose to travel light and still enjoy the same comfort of heated humidification that you experience at home.

        Use any mask you like

        Use any mask you like

        When you’ve found a mask you’re comfortable with, the last thing you want to do is be forced to switch your mask while travelling. The DreamStation Go heated humidifier is designed to work with any mask that works for you, so you can enjoy on-the-go heated humidification from the comfort of your own mask.²

        Our smallest CPAP with the thinnest travel humidifier⁵

        Our smallest CPAP with the thinnest travel humidifier⁵

        At half the size of our trusted System one and DreamStation platforms, the compact DreamStation Go is our smallest, lightest PAP⁵. The DreamStation Go system combines the humidifier and trusted device together in one compact, convenient package that fits easily into your suitcase. The system complies with FAA requirements⁶ so now where your travel takes you, you can take your therapy on the go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product Details

          Size
          25.3 x 15.1 x 5.9 cm
          Weight
          1150.4 g
          Warranty
          2 years

        • Humidifier Details

          Size
          14.7 x 15.1 x 5.9 cm
          Weight
          344.7 g
          Humidifier Capacity
          240 ml
          Tubing compatibility
          Micro-flexible 12mm, 15mm and 22mm standard tubing
          Water compatibility
          Distilled, tap, bottled³
          Humidifier usage while on Battery power
          No

        • Technical information

          Pressure range
          4 to 20 cm H2O
          Pressure mode(s)
          CPAP, APAP
          Flex modes
          C-Flex, C-Flex+, A-Flex
          Device setup
          Touchscreen color display
          Data storage capacity
          • MicroSD card (optional)
          • On-board: &gt; 1 year
          Altitude compensation
          Automatic
          Electrical requirements
          100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
          Battery technology
          Lithium Ions
          Output power
          50W

            • 1. Data on file
            • 2. DreamStation Go is equipped with a universal adapter designed to fit all standard 22 mm OD connections.
            • 3. In very hard water areas, it is recommended that you use distilled or bottled water.
            • 4. Adjusts humidification output when water-saver target time is enabled. Refer to the User Manual for more information.
            • 5. 2016 Internal measurement of DreamStation. Includes standard power supply.
            • 6. RTCA/DO-160G section 21, category M

            • 7. When compared to Philips 22mm Performance tubing