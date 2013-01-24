Search terms
CPAP therapy even 'off the grid'
For many sleep apnoea patients, traveling off the power grid can create problems with maintaining therapy. DreamStation Go’s overnight battery can help you stay committed to your therapy whether you are at home or on the go. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Overnight battery
If you plan on traveling off the power grid, DreamStation Go’s overnight battery can help you stay committed to your therapy. DreamStation Go set at 10cm of pressure displayed an average run time of 13 hours* when running off the Dreamstation Go overnight battery. Note: Battery run times may vary due to higher CPAP pressure settings, excessive mask leakage, altitude, temperature, charging devices with USB port and others. *PAP run-time test conditions: CPAP mode, pressure 10 cm H2O, 12mm tubing, 37LPM of leak, 73.4 F room at an elevation of 1650 ft.
Compatibility
Service
Technical information
