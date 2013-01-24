Home
    DreamStation Go

    Overnight battery

    HH1450/00
    CPAP therapy even 'off the grid'
      DreamStation Go Overnight battery

      HH1450/00
      CPAP therapy even 'off the grid'

      For many sleep apnoea patients, traveling off the power grid can create problems with maintaining therapy. DreamStation Go's overnight battery can help you stay committed to your therapy whether you are at home or on the go.

      DreamStation Go Overnight battery

      DreamStation Go Overnight battery

        Overnight battery

        CPAP therapy even 'off the grid'

        • Maintain therapy off the grid
        • Compact
        • Lightweight, 1.53 lbs
        Compact and lightweight

        Compact and lightweight

        If you plan on traveling off the power grid, DreamStation Go’s overnight battery can help you stay committed to your therapy. DreamStation Go set at 10cm of pressure displayed an average run time of 13 hours* when running off the Dreamstation Go overnight battery. Note: Battery run times may vary due to higher CPAP pressure settings, excessive mask leakage, altitude, temperature, charging devices with USB port and others. *PAP run-time test conditions: CPAP mode, pressure 10 cm H2O, 12mm tubing, 37LPM of leak, 73.4 F room at an elevation of 1650 ft.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          PAP System
          DreamStation Go CPAP, AutoPAP

        • Service

          Warranty
          1 year

        • Technical information

          Weight
          696g (1.53lb)
          Output voltage
          18-24.6 VDC
          Battery technology
          Lithium Ions
          Input Voltage Range
          100-240 VAC, 50/60HZ, 2.0-1.0A
          Output power
          50W
          Run time
          &gt; 8 hours
          Minimum life cycle
          500 cycles
          Recharge time
          &lt; 5 hours

        • Part Number

          Battery Pack
          1133281

