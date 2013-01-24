Home
    DreamStation Go

    Medium travel kit

    HH1449/00
    Stay organised on your trips
      DreamStation Go Medium travel kit

HH1449/00

      HH1449/00
      Stay organised on your trips

      Secure your CPAP and protect it on the go. This case is designed specifically for the DreamStation Go and can accommodate either the heated humidifier or battery. The kit also comes with a separate, washable bag for your mask and tube. See all benefits

      DreamStation Go Medium travel kit

      Stay organised on your trips

      Secure your CPAP and protect it on the go. This case is designed specifically for the DreamStation Go and can accommodate either the heated humidifier or battery. The kit also comes with a separate, washable bag for your mask and tube. See all benefits

        • Protect your PAP on the go

        • Protect your PAP on the go
        • Accomodates DreamStation Go
        • 10.5" X 6.5" X 2.5"
        • Washable bag for mask and tube
        Convenience is in the bag

        Convenience is in the bag

        Easy-to-pack protective case to keep you organized on your trips.

        Organize your mask and tube

        Organize your mask and tube

        As part of the kit, you receive a washable bag that conveniently organizes your mask and tube to easily stow away into a carry-on.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          PAP System
          DreamStation Go CPAP, AutoPAP

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Technical information

          Mask and tubing bag dimensions
          9" X 12"
          Mask and tubing bag weight
          1.6oz
          Mask and tubing bag
          Machine washable
          Protective Case dimensions
          10.5" X 6.5" X 2.5"
          Protective case weight
          7.4oz

        • Part Number

          Medium Travel Kit
          1133276

