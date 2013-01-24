Home
    PAP Lithium Battery

    HH1433/00
    Designed for peace of mind
      PAP Lithium Battery

      HH1433/00
      Designed for peace of mind

      Designed to provide an uninterruptible power supply to the DreamStation and System One sleep therapy devices.

      PAP Lithium Battery

      Designed for peace of mind

      Designed to provide an uninterruptible power supply to the DreamStation and System One sleep therapy devices. See all benefits

        Designed for peace of mind

        Uninterruptable power supply

        • Kit
        • w/ device cable and adaptors
        • case

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Provides power
          Compatible with DreamStation
          Compatiable with
          System One 50 Series and 60 Series

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight
          1,02

        • Dimensions

          Width
          3.17
          Height
          13.33
          Depth
          22.86 cm

            • These comfort accessories are optional. They can be purchased in addition, but are not part of the benefit covered by the Health Insurance Scheme.