    DreamStation

    Travel kit for DreamStation CPAP device

    HH1423/00
    Ideal for travelling
      DreamStation Travel kit for DreamStation CPAP device

      HH1423/00
      Ideal for travelling

      Gives patients a convenient, compact, and discreet way to travel with DreamStation

      DreamStation Travel kit for DreamStation CPAP device

      Ideal for travelling

      Gives patients a convenient, compact, and discreet way to travel with DreamStation See all benefits

      Ideal for travelling

      Gives patients a convenient, compact, and discreet way to travel with DreamStation See all benefits

      DreamStation Travel kit for DreamStation CPAP device

      Ideal for travelling

      Gives patients a convenient, compact, and discreet way to travel with DreamStation See all benefits

        Ideal for travelling

        Compact travel bag for DreamStation

        • Case color: light gray
        • Including 65W Power Supply
        • with USB port
        with USB Port

        with USB Port

        The case includes a 65W power supply which is smaller than the power supply used for the DreamStation machine and humidifier. The power supply has a built-in USB port for charging cell phones and other electronics while using the DreamStation machine.

        Dedicated compartments

        Dedicated compartments

        A molded insert liner helps the patient thoroughly pack the PAP system components: mask and tubing, 65W power supply, DreamStation WITHOUT humidifier.

        Benefit from your CPAP therapy on the move

        Benefit from your CPAP therapy on the move

        Lightweight, hard-fabric case. Removable shoulder strap + trolley back strap to easily slide onto luggage handles. Secure zippered closures help facilitate airport screening; and the travel case easily fits in airplane overhead bins and under airline seats.

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Travel

          Dedicated to DreamStation
          Travel case with 65W power supply with USB port holds mask, headgear, tubing and device

            The purchase of this medical device does not give the right to obligatory Social Security reimbursement
            These comfort accessories are optional. They can be purchased in addition, but are not part of the benefit covered by the Health Insurance Scheme.