Ideal for travelling
Gives patients a convenient, compact, and discreet way to travel with DreamStation See all benefits
Travel kit for DreamStation CPAP device
The case includes a 65W power supply which is smaller than the power supply used for the DreamStation machine and humidifier. The power supply has a built-in USB port for charging cell phones and other electronics while using the DreamStation machine.
A molded insert liner helps the patient thoroughly pack the PAP system components: mask and tubing, 65W power supply, DreamStation WITHOUT humidifier.
Lightweight, hard-fabric case. Removable shoulder strap + trolley back strap to easily slide onto luggage handles. Secure zippered closures help facilitate airport screening; and the travel case easily fits in airplane overhead bins and under airline seats.
