Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Bedside organizer for mask and tubing

    HH1408/00
    Overall rating / 5
    • Rediscover Dreams Rediscover Dreams Rediscover Dreams
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Bedside organizer for mask and tubing

      HH1408/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Rediscover Dreams

      Designed to keep the nightstand tidy and uncluttered and protect the mask and tubing when not in use See all benefits

      Bedside organizer for mask and tubing

      Rediscover Dreams

      Designed to keep the nightstand tidy and uncluttered and protect the mask and tubing when not in use See all benefits

      Rediscover Dreams

      Designed to keep the nightstand tidy and uncluttered and protect the mask and tubing when not in use See all benefits

      Bedside organizer for mask and tubing

      Rediscover Dreams

      Designed to keep the nightstand tidy and uncluttered and protect the mask and tubing when not in use See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Bedside organizer for mask and tubing

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Rediscover Dreams

        Conveniently and securely stores mask and tubing

        • Highly efficient storage

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Dimensions

          Width
          20.3
          Height
          27.8
          Depth
          9.5 cm

        • Bedroom organization

          Convenient storage
          Holds most masks and tubing
          Nightstand organization
          Discretion

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • The purchase of this medical device does not give the right to obligatory Social Security reimbursement
            • These comfort accessories are optional. They can be purchased in addition, but are not part of the benefit covered by the Health Insurance Scheme.