Travel easily with your therapy equipment
The PAP travel briefcase gives patients an all-in-one carrying option to organize travel items both CPAP related and not. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The PAP travel briefcase offers convenience, flexibility, discretion and professional style for patients who travel with their therapy equipment. Take your laptop, PAP device, magazines and other small necessities with you. The travel briefcase comes with several pockets and zippered compartments.
Each side of the PAP travel briefcase is organized with compartments to protect your therapy equipment and facilitate an easy airport screening process (fits within the FAA maximum carry-on size). The lightweight case offers easy portability and is designed to easily attach to a roller suitcase.
