Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    PAP

    travel briefcase

    HH1405/00
    Overall rating / 5
    • Travel easily with your therapy equipment Travel easily with your therapy equipment Travel easily with your therapy equipment
      -{discount-value}

      PAP travel briefcase

      HH1405/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Travel easily with your therapy equipment

      The PAP travel briefcase gives patients an all-in-one carrying option to organize travel items both CPAP related and not. See all benefits

      PAP travel briefcase

      Travel easily with your therapy equipment

      The PAP travel briefcase gives patients an all-in-one carrying option to organize travel items both CPAP related and not. See all benefits

      Travel easily with your therapy equipment

      The PAP travel briefcase gives patients an all-in-one carrying option to organize travel items both CPAP related and not. See all benefits

      PAP travel briefcase

      Travel easily with your therapy equipment

      The PAP travel briefcase gives patients an all-in-one carrying option to organize travel items both CPAP related and not. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        PAP

        PAP

        travel briefcase

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Travel easily with your therapy equipment

        • Detachable laptop bag
        • Travel easily
        All-in-one carrying option

        All-in-one carrying option

        The PAP travel briefcase offers convenience, flexibility, discretion and professional style for patients who travel with their therapy equipment. Take your laptop, PAP device, magazines and other small necessities with you. The travel briefcase comes with several pockets and zippered compartments.

        All-in-one carrying option

        All-in-one carrying option

        Each side of the PAP travel briefcase is organized with compartments to protect your therapy equipment and facilitate an easy airport screening process (fits within the FAA maximum carry-on size). The lightweight case offers easy portability and is designed to easily attach to a roller suitcase.

        Travel easily

        The lightweight case offers easy portability and is designed to easily attach to a roller suitcase.

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Dimensions

          Width
          40.99
          Height
          34.49
          Depth
          19.99 cm

        • Travel

          Compatibility
          For most PAP therapy systems

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • The purchase of this medical device does not give the right to obligatory Social Security reimbursement
            • These comfort accessories are optional. They can be purchased in addition, but are not part of the benefit covered by the Health Insurance Scheme.