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      DreamWear Nasal Under the nose nasal mask

      HH1111/01

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      DreamWear

      The innovative design of DreamWear offers you the freedom and comfort to sleep in the way you would like.

      See all benefits

      DreamWear Nasal Under the nose nasal mask

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      DreamWear Nasal

      Under the nose nasal mask

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      DreamWear

      • Best-Seller of DreamWear Platform
      • Top-of-head tube design

      Features top-of-head air delivery

      DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.

      Provides freedom of movement during sleep¹

      Patients have freedom of movement to change sleep positions with the DreamWear Nasal Mask.

      Technical Specifications

      • Innovative design

        Tube connection on top of head
        Gives freedom of movement

      • Freedom of movement

        Clear field of vision
        Individual sleep position

      • Design

        Easy to use
        Easy assembly and disassembly
        Comfort
        Reduces nasal irritation
        Stability
        Back panel with crown strap
        Stays in place
        Non-slip headgear
        Quick release
        360° rotating elbow

      • Cleaning: Fabric wraps

        Hand wash with mild detergent
        Rinse thoroughly, hang to dry¹

      • Replacement

        Inspect daily for wear
        Replace at first sign of wear

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      • ¹Data analysis at 10 days of use of 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=81). Prescribed masks include ResMed Airfit N10, N20, Mirage Fx, Philips Wisp, Pico, ComfortGel Blue, F&P Eson & Eson
      • ²RedDot, 2016, 2018 (red-dot.org) and iF Product Design, 2016, 2018 (ifdesign.com)

      ALWAYS FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE.

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