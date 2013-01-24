Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    DreamWear

    Under the nose nasal mask

    HH1111/01
    Overall rating / 5
    • DreamWear DreamWear DreamWear
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      DreamWear Under the nose nasal mask

      HH1111/01
      Overall rating / 5

      DreamWear

      The innovative design of DreamWear offers you the freedom and comfort to sleep in the way you would like. See all benefits

      DreamWear Under the nose nasal mask

      DreamWear

      The innovative design of DreamWear offers you the freedom and comfort to sleep in the way you would like. See all benefits

      DreamWear

      The innovative design of DreamWear offers you the freedom and comfort to sleep in the way you would like. See all benefits

      DreamWear Under the nose nasal mask

      DreamWear

      The innovative design of DreamWear offers you the freedom and comfort to sleep in the way you would like. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all nasal

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories
        DreamWear

        DreamWear

        Under the nose nasal mask

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        DreamWear

        Nasal mask with mask cushion underneath the nose

        • Fit pack -frame and 4 cushions
        • INTL
        Cushion under the nose

        Cushion under the nose

        The mask cushion lies gently under the nose, which helps to prevent pressure points on the bridge of the nose and unpleasant skin irritations on the nostrils.

        Provides freedom of movement throughout the night

        Provides freedom of movement throughout the night

        The exhaled air is not discharged directly at the nose, but at the top of the head. This hose positioning allows for more freedom of movement throughout the night.

        Open field of vision

        Open field of vision

        Thanks to the open design, DreamWear offers an open field of vision, so you can easily wear glasses and read, watch TV or use a tablet PC in bed before going to sleep.

        Soft, flexible mask frame

        Soft, flexible mask frame

        The flexible material, through which the air flows, gently rests on the skin, prevents pressure points and provides a comfortable fit.

        Light, flexible material designed for comfort

        Light, flexible material designed for comfort

        DreamWear unites comfort and aesthetics - the headgear is unobtrusive and sleek in colour, making DreamWear as discrete and un-interrupting as possible.

        Innovative mask design for more freedom in sleep therapy

        The innovative design of DreamWear helps to prevent pressure sores and skin irritation on the nostrils and on the nose bridge, and allows the user, in addition to a clear field of vision, more freedom of movement through the hose connection on the head.

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Innovative design

          Comfort and performance
          Reduced skin irritation

        • Freedom of movement

          Clear field of vision
          Individual sleep position

        • Specifications

          Operating pressure
          4 -20 cmH2O
          Sound pressure level
          18 dBA
          N° of parts
          Five
          Headgear material
          Urethane foam/nylon/Spandex
          Frame material
          Polycarbonate
          Cleaning instructions: mask
          • Hand wash with mild detergent
          • Rinse thorougly, air dry
          Cleaning: headgear, tubing
          • Hand wash with mild detergent
          • Rinse thoroughly, hang to dry
          Frame/Elbow/Swivel material
          Polycarbonate
          Fabric sleeves material
          Polyester/Spandex

        • Intent of use

          To be used on patients <gt/>30kg
          with CPAP prescription

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Source: Philips User Survey 2015
              • The costs of DreamWear are private and are usually not reimbursed by the statutory health insurance.
              • The scope of supply includes a standard mask frame (size M) and four cushions for all sizes (S, M, MW, L). The sleep therapy device is not included.