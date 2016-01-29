DreamWear Nasal Under the nose nasal mask
DreamWear
The innovative design of DreamWear offers you the freedom and comfort to sleep in the way you would like. See all benefits
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DreamWear Nasal Under the nose nasal mask
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DreamWear Nasal
Under the nose nasal mask
DreamWear
- Best-Seller of DreamWear Platform
- Top-of-head tube design
Features top-of-head air delivery
DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.
Provides freedom of movement during sleep¹
Patients have freedom of movement to change sleep positions with the DreamWear Nasal Mask.
Technical Specifications
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Innovative design
- Tube connection on top of head
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Gives freedom of movement
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Freedom of movement
- Clear field of vision
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Individual sleep position
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Design
- Easy to use
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Easy assembly and disassembly
- Comfort
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Reduces nasal irritation
- Stability
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Back panel with crown strap
- Stays in place
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Non-slip headgear
- Quick release
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360° rotating elbow
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Cleaning: Fabric wraps
- Hand wash with mild detergent
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Rinse thoroughly, hang to dry¹
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Replacement
- Inspect daily for wear
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Replace at first sign of wear
- ¹Data analysis at 10 days of use of
2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=81). Prescribed masks include ResMed Airfit N10, N20, Mirage Fx, Philips Wisp, Pico, ComfortGel Blue, F&P Eson & Eson
- ²RedDot, 2016, 2018 (red-dot.org) and iF Product Design, 2016, 2018 (ifdesign.com)
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