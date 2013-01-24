Home
    Viva Collection

    All-in-One Multicooker

    HD2237/72
    Cooking just gets faster
      Viva Collection All-in-One Multicooker

      HD2237/72
      Cooking just gets faster

      The upgraded power efficiently shortens pre-heat time. Together with the intelligent cooking system, you can slow cook, pressure cook and multi cook delicious meals in one machine with ease.

        Cooking just gets faster

        Heats up 25% faster* with superior power

        • ProCeramic+ pot
        • 6L
        • 1300W
        Multi cook to provide additional variety

        Multi cook to provide additional variety

        Additional multi cook programs including steaming, baking and yoghurt making to create even more dishes and desserts to dazzle your family and friends.

        Automatic keep warm for 12 hours, reheat functions

        Automatic keep warm for 12 hours, reheat functions

        Automatic keep warm for 12 hours (except for yoghurt and Saute/Sear functions), keeping meals nice and warm to serve anytime.

        Superior power heats up 25% faster

        Superior power heats up 25% faster

        The upgraded power efficiently shortens pre-heat time by 25%, so that you can enjoy even faster cooking experience*.

        More durable and anti-scratch pot with ProCeramic+ coating

        More durable and anti-scratch pot with ProCeramic+ coating

        With ProCeramic+ coating, the pot is 5 times more durable than conventional ones. Better scratch resistant surface for longer use**.

        Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design

        Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design

        Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design.

        9 safety protection systems

        9 safety protection systems

        9 safety protection systems to ensure worry-free cooking.

        Slow cook with high and low temperature up to 12 hours

        Slow cook with high and low temperature settings creates melt-in-mouth tenderness.

        Saute/Sear with high and low temperature

        Saute/Sear to enhance richness of flavors before the magic of cooking begins.

        Pressure cook with various direct menu buttons

        With the magic of pressure, even tough cuts can be tenderized in minutes. 7 pressure cooking modes help you to create great taste when you are time poor.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Measuring cup
          • Recipe booklet
          • Scoop
          • Steaming tray/basket

        • Design

          Color
          Silver

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Stainless steel

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Preset cooking function
          • Time control
          Keep warm function
          12  hour(s)

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity bowl
          6  L
          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Voltage
          240  V
          Power
          1300  W

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

              • Difference in pre-heating time vs. Philips HD2137
              • * Philips multicooker inner pot is made of 5-layer ProCeramic+ coating vs. conventional inner pot that is made of non-stick coating
