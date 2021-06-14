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    • The easy way to keep your sneakers clean The easy way to keep your sneakers clean The easy way to keep your sneakers clean
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      Sneaker Cleaner

      GCA1000/60

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews
      2 awards

      The easy way to keep your sneakers clean

      The Philips Sneaker Cleaner is designed to make cleaning your sneakers easy and effective. Select the right brush for your sneaker, wet the brush with some water and soap, apply it to your sneakers and they will look fresh in no time.

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      Sneaker Cleaner

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      The easy way to keep your sneakers clean

      Including three brushes for different material

      • 3x brushhead
      • Blue/Yellow
      • 4x AA battery
      The rotating brush cleans effectivly

      The rotating brush cleans effectivly

      With up to 500 rotations per minute the Philips Sneaker Cleaner delivers an effective clean.

      Simple to use in three steps

      Simple to use in three steps

      Simply wet the brush with water and soap, switch on the Philips Sneaker Cleaner and wipe the sneaker with a clean towel when done.

      Three brushes to clean different material

      Three brushes to clean different material

      Select the sponge, soft or hard brush to safely clean the material your sneaker is made of.

      Clean sneakers wherever you go

      Clean sneakers wherever you go

      You can take the battery powered sneaker cleaner with you on the go, so you can enjoy clean sneakers no matter where you are.

      Sponge brush for delicate surfaces

      Sponge brush for delicate surfaces

      The sponge brush is ideal to use for delicate materials like PVC, leather, suede and smooth rubber.

      Soft brush for multipurpose use

      Soft brush for multipurpose use

      The soft brush is designed to use on multiple surfaces and ideal for mesh and canvas.

      Hard brush for tough surfaces

      Hard brush for tough surfaces

      The hard brush is great to use for tough materials like textured rubber or the rubber sole of your sneaker.

      Including 4x AA batteries

      Including 4x AA batteries

      The Philips Sneaker Cleaner comes with 4x AA batteries included so you can start cleaning your sneakers right away .

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        116 mm x 204 mm x 93 mm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        60 mm x 69 mm x 170 mm

      • Weight

        Product weight incl batteries
        0.351  kg
        Total weight with packaging
        0.501 kg  kg

      • Recycable

        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Safe for your sneakers

        3 Brushes included
        • Sponge
        • Soft Brush
        • Hard Brush

      • Battery

        Battery run time
        80 minutes at 450g load
        Battery type
        4x AA battery
        Power
        6 V

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technology

        Rotations per minute
        500 RPM
        Waterproofness
        IPX5

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