    Sneaker Cleaner

    GCA1000/60
      The easy way to keep your sneakers clean

      The Philips Sneaker Cleaner is designed to make cleaning your sneakers easy and effective. Select the right brush for your sneaker, wet the brush with some water and soap, apply it to your sneakers and they will look fresh in no time. See all benefits

        The easy way to keep your sneakers clean

        Including three brushes for different material

        • 3x brushhead
        • Blue/Yellow
        • 4x AA battery
        The rotating brush cleans effectivly

        With up to 500 rotations per minute the Philips Sneaker Cleaner delivers an effective clean.

        Simple to use in three steps

        Simply wet the brush with water and soap, switch on the Philips Sneaker Cleaner and wipe the sneaker with a clean towel when done.

        Three brushes to clean different material

        Select the sponge, soft or hard brush to safely clean the material your sneaker is made of.

        Clean sneakers wherever you go

        You can take the battery powered sneaker cleaner with you on the go, so you can enjoy clean sneakers no matter where you are.

        Sponge brush for delicate surfaces

        The sponge brush is ideal to use for delicate materials like PVC, leather, suede and smooth rubber.

        Soft brush for multipurpose use

        The soft brush is designed to use on multiple surfaces and ideal for mesh and canvas.

        Hard brush for tough surfaces

        The hard brush is great to use for tough materials like textured rubber or the rubber sole of your sneaker.

        Including 4x AA batteries

        The Philips Sneaker Cleaner comes with 4x AA batteries included so you can start cleaning your sneakers right away .

        Technical Specifications

        • Recycable

          Product packaging
          100% recycable
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Dimensions

          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          116 mm x 204 mm x 93 mm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          60 mm x 69 mm x 170 mm

        • Safe for your sneakers

          3 Brushes included
          • Sponge
          • Soft Brush
          • Hard Brush

        • Battery

          Battery run time
          80 minutes at 450g load
          Battery type
          4x AA battery
          Power
          6 V

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Weight

          Product weight incl batteries
          0.351 kg
          Total weight with packaging
          0.501 kg kg

        • Technology

          Rotations per minute
          500 RPM
          Waterproofness
          IPX5

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

