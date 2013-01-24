Search terms
Ultra fast and quiet ironing
Enjoy ironing with family around, while watching tv, without being disturbed by the noise. Philips PerfectCare Silence steam generator iron combines powerful steam and fast ironing at low sound. See all benefits
Steam generator iron
The detachable water tank allows you to easily refill anytime without stopping the appliance. It has a large filling hole so you can simply fill the water tank under the tap. It has a 1.5 L capacity, so you get the convenience of up to 1.5 hours of continuous use, with no need to top-up the tank.
Regular descaling protects your iron and ensures you'll continue to get the very best steam performance. The exclusively designed and ideally positioned Easy De-Calc Plus function provides the ideal way to get rid of lime scale and extend the lifespan of your steam generator iron. The iron will remind you with both light and sound when it's time to clean and descale. Then when your appliance is cold, simply remove the Easy De-Calc knob, collect the dirty water and scale into a cup and discard.
ECO mode allows you to save energy without compromising your ironing results. The ECO mode uses a reduced amount of steam, but still a sufficient amount to iron all your garments.
With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron fabrics from jeans to silk, with guaranteed no burns thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.
Your steam generator iron includes a safe carry lock which securely fastens your iron to its base without the risk of slipping or someone touching the hot soleplate. It ensures safe and easy transportation around the house, to and from storage.
Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.
The safety auto off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you safety peace of mind.
Powerful steam doesn't have to mean noisy ironing. Enjoy ironing with family around, whilst watching TV or when listening to music, without being disturbed by the noise. The steam generator is fitted with silencing steam filters to minimize noise of steam and a sound-absorbing platform to reduce the vibration noise in the base
The SteamGlide soleplate is durable and non-stick, with great scratch resistance and a smooth glide over fabrics. Plus it's easy to clean, especially compared to aluminum soleplates.
An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even rough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.
